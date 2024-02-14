Ornellaia Presents the New Vintage 2021 and Reveals Its Character "La Generosità" (Generosity)

"The generosity of our soils and the meticulous work of the team in the vineyard has led to a harvest with great qualitative potential. La Generosità (Generosity) is the character chosen to reflect the essence of Ornellaia 2021". - Lamberto Frescobaldi, President of Marchesi Frescobaldi Post this

Marco Balsimelli, Technical Director at Ornellaia, detects the essence of the vintage in the glass: "Ornellaia 2021 is a very expressive and complex wine. With hints of Mediterranean scrub, juniper berries, and with classic aromas of blackcurrant, there's a notable density and a fleshy tannic texture that fills the palate with precision, length and flavor."

A cuvée of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, this Bolgheri Rosso Superiore DOC translates the essence of the vineyard parcels it comes from, but it does so with its own personality. In tune with the trait of this year, Ornellaia 2021 embraces tasters with magnificent sensations. Persistent and vibrant, it brings with it an aromatic freshness and elegance that makes it irresistible for enthusiasts and collectors.

The renowned Italian artist Marinella Senatore was invited to interpret the character "La Generosità" (Generosity) for the Vendemmia d'Artista project, choosing to portray the theme through the medium of collage.

Ornellaia 2021 debuts on the market on April 1st, with every case of six bottles of the vintage (750 ml bottles) enhanced by one artistic label.

About Ornellaia - http://www.ornellaia.com

The name ORNELLAIA conjures up the authentic expression of the beauty of Tuscany. The estate is situated along the Tuscan coast, a short distance from the medieval town of Bolgheri and its iconic cypress-lined approach. Ornellaia Bolgheri DOC Superiore and Ornellaia Bianco Bolgheri DOC Bianco are the estate's top wines, ensued by Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia, Le Volte dell'Ornellaia and the white Poggio alle Gazze dell'Ornellaia. The team's dedication, in addition to optimal geological characteristics and an exemplary microclimate, has resulted in critical acclaim and public success within Italy and internationally.

About Vendemmia d'Artista - https://www.ornellaia.com/en/vendemmia-dartista/

The Ornellaia Vendemmia d'Artista projects celebrates the exclusive character of each new vintage of Ornellaia. Every year, starting with the release of Ornellaia 2006, a contemporary artist crafts a site-specific artwork and a set of limited-edition labels inspired by a word chosen by the technical team to describe the new vintage. A label styled by the artist features on one of the six 750 ml bottles in every case of Ornellaia. The project also includes a limited edition of 111 large-format bottles (100 Jeroboams – 3 liters, 10 Imperials – 6 liters and 1 Salmanazar – 9 liters), which are numbered and signed by the artist. Every year, a selection of these bottles is auctioned by Sotheby's and the profits go to support the Mind's Eye program by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, in support of the innovative Mind's Eye program which provides a way for blind or low-vision people to experience art. Vendemmia d'Artista is now in its 16th edition and is recognized internationally for its cultural and far-reaching value.

