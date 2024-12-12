Oroville Hospital Commits To Enhanced Compliance And Continues Its Mission To Serve The Local Community

"The Hospital had successfully disproved related cases," noted Hospital CEO Robert Wentz. "Had we chosen to contest the allegations, I am confident that, ultimately, the Hospital would have prevailed in a fair trial of the facts." Post this

In conjunction with the settlement, the Hospital is enhancing its compliance program to strengthen oversight and training, and promote a culture of integrity throughout the organization. "These measures align with the hospital's core values and long-standing commitment to quality care," commented Wentz. "Oroville Hospital's highest priority is the well-being of our patients and the trust of our community."

About Oroville Hospital

Oroville Hospital is a community-based healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional, personalized care to the residents of Butte County and Northern California. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, we prioritize personalized, patient-centered healing in a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment. Our team of skilled healthcare professionals is devoted to helping patients recover swiftly and transition home with ease. At Oroville Hospital, your health and well-being are always our top priorities.

