Oroville Hospital Commits To Enhanced Compliance And Continues Its Mission To Serve The Local Community

OROVILLE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oroville Hospital has announced a settlement agreement with federal and state governments, as well as two private plaintiffs, to resolve alleged false claims act cases, as well as a Corporate Integrity Agreement, (Oroville Hospital's first) with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These agreements, included payments of roughly $10.25 million. The settlement addresses allegations ('covered conduct') that goes back to 2014, concerning improper coding, unnecessary services, and financial relationships with physicians that allegedly violated the Anti-Kickback statute and Stark Law.
The agreements announced today reflect the Hospital's commitment to bringing closure to long-running disputes that started in 2019 and avoiding the uncertainty and expense associated with protracted litigation. Critically, Oroville Hospital makes no admissions of wrongdoing, maintaining that it would have prevailed if the case was decided on a level playing field and categorically denying any violation of the law. "The Hospital had successfully disproved related cases," noted Hospital CEO Robert Wentz. "Had we chosen to contest the allegations, I am confident that, ultimately, the Hospital would have prevailed in a fair trial of the facts."
In conjunction with the settlement, the Hospital is enhancing its compliance program to strengthen oversight and training, and promote a culture of integrity throughout the organization. "These measures align with the hospital's core values and long-standing commitment to quality care," commented Wentz. "Oroville Hospital's highest priority is the well-being of our patients and the trust of our community."
About Oroville Hospital
Oroville Hospital is a community-based healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional, personalized care to the residents of Butte County and Northern California. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, we prioritize personalized, patient-centered healing in a safe, compassionate, and supportive environment. Our team of skilled healthcare professionals is devoted to helping patients recover swiftly and transition home with ease. At Oroville Hospital, your health and well-being are always our top priorities.
