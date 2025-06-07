Groundbreaking initiative to deploy its ocean and freshwater restoration systems globally.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORSS Project Inc. Launches Awarded Nations Program to Restore Oceans, Lakes, and Coastal Economies with Financing Provided by Silverbear Capital and other Global / Regional Banking Partners

Westlake Village, CA — ORSS Project Inc., a global leader in oceanic restoration and climate resilience, has officially launched its Awarded Nations Program, a groundbreaking initiative to deploy its ocean and freshwater restoration systems across strategically selected countries. The program aims to accelerate marine ecosystem recovery, strengthen food and water security, and build long-term economic resilience through science-backed infrastructure and AI-driven environmental technologies.

The first 10 countries selected to participate in the Awarded Nations Program are:

Australia, Belize, Benin, Colombia, Fiji, India, Kenya, Namibia, Norway and St. Kitts & Nevis.

Each awarded nation will receive a $1 million starter package to deploy:

One ORSS (Oceanic Restoration Submersive System) for coral reef or coastal restoration

One ORCS (Oceanic Restoration Cooling System) for summer algae bloom mitigation and oxygenation

One Freshwater Replenishing Generator for year-round drinking water production from atmospheric humidity

Financing Provided by Silverbear Capital

All pilot deployments under the Awarded Nations Program are fully financed through a partnership with Silverbear Capital, a global investment firm specializing in sustainable infrastructure and sovereign funding strategies. Silverbear Capital has committed to supporting the initial rollout with pre-approved financing and scalable contract structures that align with long-term national development plans.

Under the agreement, participating governments will benefit from:

A 6-month grace period to allow full system deployment and performance monitoring

A 48–72 month financing term with repayment structured around public water and environmental infrastructure budgets

No upfront payment required, with equipment co-owned and day to day operations managed by ORSS Project.

Creating Scalable, Profitable Conservation Models

By offering integrated restoration solutions with built-in revenue streams, including carbon credits, sustainable fisheries, parametric insurance, eco-tourism, and freshwater sales, ORSS transforms marine and freshwater conservation into a self-sustaining, profitable venture for governments and local communities.

"This isn't just restoration, it's reinvention," said Eric Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of ORSS Project Inc. "With the support of our global banking partners and the ability to finance sovereign MOUs, we're demonstrating that conservation and climate resilience can be bankable, scalable, and profoundly transformative for generations to come."

Next Steps: National MOUs and Scaling to Phases 1–3

Each participating government will now sign an official Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ORSS Project Inc. to co-own the pilot deployment and establish pathways for scaling up to multi-year national restoration contracts valued between $30 million to $50 million annually.

These contracts will support deployment of hundreds of ORSS, ORCS, and Freshwater Generators across each country's oceans, rivers, lakes, and vulnerable freshwater systems, positioning the nations as global leaders in climate resilience and marine restoration.

About ORSS Project Inc.

Founded in 2024, ORSS Project Inc. is committed to restoring marine ecosystems, cooling coastal waters, mitigating storm intensity, and replenishing freshwater supplies worldwide. Its systems are powered by renewable energy, AI-driven analytics, and carbon-negative engineering materials to ensure maximum ecological benefit and long-term profitability.

About Silverbear Capital

Silverbear Capital is a private investment group headquartered in Asia and Europe, focused on sovereign-level financing, ESG-aligned infrastructure, and long-term economic partnerships with developing nations.

To learn more or inquire about becoming an awarded nation, please visit:

www.orssproject.com

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sue Johnson, ORSS Project Inc., 1 (805)750-7048, [email protected], www.ORSSProject.com

