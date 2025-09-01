Ørsted Successfully Goes Live with PCI Energy Solutions Platform for Comprehensive Energy Trading and Risk Management in the U.S.

"We are excited to see our U.S. trading operations empowered by PCI's platform, which enables us to optimize our workflows and supports our commitment to expanding America's clean energy market," Brent Phelps, Head of Trading at Ørsted. Post this

Ørsted chose PCI after encountering challenges with previous solutions that struggled to scale their operations and handle the complexity of modern renewable management. With PCI, Ørsted now benefits from enhanced workflow automation and portfolio visibility, enabling them to rapidly expand operations and confidently manage growth in the U.S. market.

"We are excited to see our U.S. trading operations empowered by PCI's platform, which enables us to optimize our workflows and supports our commitment to expanding America's clean energy market," said Brent Phelps, Head of Trading at Ørsted. "PCI's collaboration and expertise have been instrumental in this smooth transition, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

"Ørsted is a leader in the renewable energy sector, and we are honored to support their growth in the U.S.," said Shailesh Mishra, Senior Vice President of Commercial and Customer Success at PCI. "Our platform is designed to help Ørsted optimize their energy trading operations, providing scalability and efficiency as they continue to drive forward the green energy transition."

The PCI platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a globally deployed, secure cloud solution that optimizes energy trading, physical power delivery, settlements, risk management, and compliance reporting. With 24/7 operational capabilities, the platform provides customers with unmatched performance, security, and integration with essential systems.

With the resounding success of Phase 1 complete, PCI and Ørsted now turn their attention to other value-add workflows to tackle in Phase 2. This includes additional ISO connectivity and automation along with robust REC management capabilities.

About Ørsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A-List as a global leader in climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 9,000 people. Learn more at A Renewable energy company that takes action | Ørsted (orsted.com).

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We're a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We're based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Visit pcienergysolutions.com.

