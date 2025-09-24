OrthoCarolina Celebrates 20 Years of Commitment to Region's Youth and Community Sports

"Our role as physicians extends beyond the clinic," said Dr. Leo Spector, CEO of OrthoCarolina. "We are your neighbors and your surgeons, and our commitment is to ensuring this community stays healthy, active, and thriving for generations." Post this

"Our role as physicians extends beyond the clinic," said Dr. Leo Spector, CEO of OrthoCarolina. "You'll find our surgeons on the sidelines at Friday night football games, cheering in the stands as parents, and exercising next to you at the gym. We are your neighbors and your surgeons, and our commitment is to ensuring this community stays healthy, active, and thriving for generations."

That commitment comes at a pivotal time. Mecklenburg County is one of the fastest-growing youth hubs in the nation, with its under-five population increasing by 5.5% since 2020 to 77,000, ranking it among the top three counties nationally for young children. This surge underscores the importance of investing in the next generation of athletes and families.

Unlike larger health systems that often prioritize professional or collegiate sponsorships, OrthoCarolina has chosen a community-first approach, embedding itself where its patients live, play, and grow. Whether supporting high school football, youth soccer, or adult pickleball, OrthoCarolina's focus is clear: to be the surgeon on the sideline, the doctor in the neighborhood, and the partner in keeping communities moving.

Looking ahead, OrthoCarolina plans to expand its grassroots activations through 2026, including more engagement with high school athletics, including upcoming homecoming football celebrations, and sponsoring local clubs and adult recreational sports; thus, further deepening its role as the region's trusted team for every stage of life.

About OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina is one of the nation's leading independent academic orthopedics practices serving the Southeast since 1922. OrthoCarolina provides compassionate and comprehensive musculoskeletal care including operative and non-operative care. Widely known for musculoskeletal research, education and training, OrthoCarolina physicians have specialized expertise in foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine. Over 250 OrthoCarolina practitioners see more than one million patient visits across North and South Carolina each year. We are proud to be both physician-owned and physician-led. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

