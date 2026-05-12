OrthoCarolina Expands ASC Footprint and Surgical Capacity Across Greater Charlotte

"These expansions reflect our long-term commitment to investing in the infrastructure and capacity needed to support growing communities while improving access, convenience, and value for patients across the region." Post this

The expansion builds on OrthoCarolina's strategic shift toward outpatient surgical care and value-based orthopedic delivery models amid evolving Certificate of Need (CON) laws in North Carolina. Over the past year, the organization has sharpened its focus towards its core orthopedic business, including the divestiture of ancillary service lines and reinvestment into ASC growth and outpatient access across the Carolinas.

"Orthopedic care continues to shift toward the outpatient setting, and we believe patients deserve greater access to high-quality surgical care closer to home," said Leo Spector, MBA, MD, orthopedic spine surgeon and CEO of OrthoCarolina. "These expansions reflect our long-term commitment to investing in the infrastructure and capacity needed to support growing communities while improving access, convenience, and value for patients across the region."

OrthoCarolina's new Steele Creek ASC will be a wholly owned single-specialty orthopedic outpatient surgery center featuring four operating rooms. The facility is expected to open by the end of 2027 and will expand access to outpatient orthopedic care in one of Charlotte's fastest-growing areas.

In Matthews, OrthoCarolina is currently expanding its existing wholly owned single-specialty orthopedic ASCs from two operating rooms to four operating rooms. Construction is already underway, with the expansion expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

OrthoCarolina currently operates multiple ASCs across the Carolinas and continues to evaluate future opportunities to expand outpatient orthopedic access in growing communities throughout the region.

About OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina is one of the nation's leading independent academic orthopedics practices serving the Southeast since 1922. OrthoCarolina provides compassionate and comprehensive musculoskeletal care including operative and non-operative care. Widely known for musculoskeletal research, education and training, OrthoCarolina physicians have specialized expertise in foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine. Over 250 OrthoCarolina practitioners see more than one million patient visits across North and South Carolina each year. We are proud to be both physician-owned and physician-led. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

Media Contact

Mae Young, OrthoCarolina, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], orthocarolina.com

SOURCE OrthoCarolina