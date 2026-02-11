OrthoCarolina Expands Longstanding Partnership with National Amateur Sports to Strengthen Public School Athletics Across the Carolinas

"These new initiatives allow us to invest even more meaningfully in students, schools, and the future of youth athletics," said Blair Primis, chief growth officer at OrthoCarolina. Post this

As part of the expansion, OrthoCarolina and NAS will introduce a series of initiatives focused on elevating the student-athlete experience and strengthening school communities.

New and Expanded Programming

The expanded partnership includes:

Preseason Jamborees, offering enhanced event experiences that bring communities together while providing teams and athletes with increased visibility.

Middle School Championships in CMS, expanding championship opportunities to additional sports and creating memorable moments for students, families, and fans.

R.I.S.E. (Readiness in Sports Education), a media-education and experiential learning program that equips students with real-world skills in content creation, broadcasting, storytelling, and digital media.

S.A.A.C. (Student-Athlete Advisory Council) in CMS, a leadership and district-wide event planning program that empowers student-athletes to help shape the culture of sports within their schools and serve as ambassadors for their peers.

Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to strengthening public school athletics while supporting student growth beyond competition.

Leadership Perspectives

"This partnership represents so much more than athletics. OrthoCarolina is helping us create opportunities that develop leaders, elevate student voices, and strengthen the overall experience for our athletes and families. The expanded programs will have a lasting impact across our district," said Ericia Turner, executive director of athletics for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

"OrthoCarolina has proudly supported Public School Athletics for more than a decade, and expanding this partnership is a natural next step. Beyond caring for the student athletes across the regions, we believe deeply in the power of sports to shape young people and communities. These new initiatives allow us to invest even more meaningfully in students, schools, and the future of youth athletics," said Blair Primis, chief growth officer at OrthoCarolina.

"Our goal has always been to build sustainable public-private partnerships that strengthen school athletics and create real value for students. OrthoCarolina has been an incredible partner for over 10 years, and this expansion allows us to scale programs that uplift students, enhance events, and support districts in ways that are both impactful and lasting," said James Shipley, CEO of National Amateur Sports.

The expanded partnership reflects a broader effort to strengthen public school athletics through collaboration, long-term investment, and community-centered programming across the Carolinas.

About OrthoCarolina

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a distinguished, physician-owned and physician-led orthopedic practice focused on delivering exceptional, patient-centered care and pioneering solutions. An industry leader in orthopedic treatment, research, and education, OrthoCarolina provides world-class musculoskeletal care across the Carolinas with 40+ locations and nine Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers. OrthoCarolina consistently pushes the boundaries of medical advancement while actively contributing to the training of new specialists and enhancing access to unparalleled orthopedic care. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

About NAS

National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a sports marketing and media company dedicated to strengthening and sustaining public school athletics. NAS provides advanced technology and operational solutions for Public School districts that engages the fan base and creates opportunities for businesses to partner through the Community Athletics Alliance (CAA) program. To date, NAS has helped generate and reinvest more than $5 million back into public schools—advancing equity, engagement, and long-term success for student-athletes and athletic programs. Learn more about the CAA program at Community Athletics Alliance.

