OrthoCarolina Launches Premier Orthopedic Physician Assistant Fellowship

"We are thrilled to create this pathway for the next generation of aspiring orthopedic PAs. For years OrthoCarolina has been one of the nation's most sought-after sites for orthopedic MD fellows and residents. We are now able to extend that same opportunity to the Physician Assistant, offering them an educational track to ultimately equip them to competently and confidently treat orthopedic patients across the country," said Andy Hylton, PA, OrthoCarolina's Director of Advanced Practice Practitioners.

Beyond clinical and surgical training, the fellowship incorporates leadership development, research opportunities, diversity and inclusion awareness, and communication skill-building, ensuring graduates emerge as well-rounded, highly skilled practitioners. The program's didactic phase includes weekly conferences, journal clubs, evening lectures, and leadership training to further enhance the fellows' expertise.

The Orthopedic PA Fellowship Program underscores OrthoCarolina's dedication to fostering clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. By equipping PAs with advanced skills and specialized training, OrthoCarolina is shaping the future of orthopedic care, ensuring the next generation of providers is prepared to meet the evolving needs of patients nationwide.

To apply for the Orthopedic Physician Assistant Fellowship Program, visit OrthoCarolina's application page.

About OrthoCarolina

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a distinguished and reputable physician-owned and physician-led orthopedic practice that prioritizes delivering exceptional patient-centered care and pioneering solutions. An industry leader in orthopedic treatment, research, and education, they provide world-class musculoskeletal care across the Carolinas with 40+ locations and seven Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers (OUCs). OrthoCarolina consistently pushes the boundaries of medical advancements and actively contributes to the training of new specialists, while working to enhance accessibility to unparalleled orthopedic care. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

