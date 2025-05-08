OrthoCarolina Research Achieves Landmark Success in Opioid-Free Surgical Recovery

"This is prevention at its core," said Christi Cadd, Executive Director of OrthoCarolina Research Institute. "By offering patients a safe and effective alternative to opioids before they're ever exposed, we're helping to break the cycle of addiction that can begin with a prescription." Post this

The success of the program is evidenced by its groundbreaking research, partnered with AtriumHealth, Charlotte Surgery Center, Novant Health, and OrthoCarolina, which standardized non-opioid protocols for a year. Published in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery, one of the most prestigious peer-reviewed journals in the field, the study confirmed the clinical success of the program. Patients reported less pain, improved comfort, and fewer side effects compared to traditional opioid-based regimens.

Building on this momentum, The Duke Endowment has invested well over $1 million across three grants to help scale the program statewide. OCRI's next steps include:

Empower Patients: Educate patients about their pain management options by providing resources. By disseminating OCRI's findings through opioidreduction.com, their goal is to equip patients to have conversations with their care team about their medication preferences.

Change Practices: Reduce opioid prescriptions by educating physicians worldwide of our novel opioid free surgical research. Real-time data tracking shows that 52% of patients across OrthoCarolina have opted to reduce or eliminate opioids since November 2024 .

. Expand Access: OCRI is expanding this opioid-minimizing research through integration with Epic electronic medical records (EMR). Epic Systems is the most widely used EMR system globally. Next steps include education outreach and partnerships in more North Carolina communities, including those hardest hit by opioid addiction, such as Wilmington , Hickory , and Jacksonville .

"CORE exemplifies what makes OrthoCarolina different," said Dr. Leo Spector, CEO of OrthoCarolina. "It's as important to provide exceptional surgical care as it is to invest in research that shapes the future of medicine. Thanks to the dedication of our physicians and the support of partners like The Duke Endowment, we're creating solutions that protect our patients and strengthen our communities."

"Reducing opioid use in clinical settings is one of the most effective ways to address addiction at its source," said Stacy Warren, associate director of the Health Care program area at The Duke Endowment. "Through this grant, we were proud to support OrthoCarolina Research Institute's commitment to prevention, research, and community health."

With the expansion of CORE, OrthoCarolina and OCRI are setting a new standard for addressing opioid use in surgical recovery, not just within the practice but across the healthcare landscape. The program's success in providing opioid-minimizing recovery options has the potential to revolutionize pain management protocols, prevent opioid addiction before it starts, and ultimately save lives. As the largest physician-owned and led orthopedic practice in the Southeast, OrthoCarolina's continued investment in innovative research through OCRI ensures that it remains at the forefront of addressing one of the nation's most pressing public health crises. To learn more or donate to OCRI, visit www.orthocarolinaresearch.org.

About OrthoCarolina

Since 1922, OrthoCarolina has been a distinguished and reputable physician-owned and physician-led orthopedic practice that prioritizes delivering exceptional patient-centered care and pioneering solutions. An industry leader in orthopedic treatment, research, and education, they provide world-class musculoskeletal care across the Carolinas with 40+ locations and seven Orthopedic Urgent Care Centers. OrthoCarolina consistently pushes the boundaries of medical advancements and actively contributes to the training of new specialists, while working to enhance accessibility to unparalleled orthopedic care. Learn more at www.orthocarolina.com.

About OrthoCarolina Research Institute

The OrthoCarolina Research Institute (OCRI) is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on advancing orthopedic care through research, education, and innovation. OCRI conducts a wide range of studies across orthopedic subspecialties, reshaping patient care for a healthier future in the Carolinas and beyond.. In partnership with OrthoCarolina physicians, universities, and industry leaders, OCRI shares their results across the world, leading to better medical care, better patient outcomes, and better cost efficiency. To learn more or donate to OCRI, visit www.orthocarolinaresearch.org.

Media Contact

