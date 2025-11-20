OrthoCarolina Research Institute Highlights Milestones in Orthopedic Research and Innovation

OrthoCarolina physicians celebrate progress in the field and encourage community investment in the future of orthopedic discovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OrthoCarolina Research Institute (OCRI) is recognizing key milestones in orthopedic research and patient impact by launching its first recurring gift campaign called 25 Years of Innovation. Timed with this year's Giving Tuesday season, the campaign celebrates the significant advancements in orthopedic research over the past 25 years and invites the community to help shape the next generation of breakthroughs.

The past 25 years have reshaped what is possible in orthopedics. Advancements in ligament repair, joint replacement, limb reconstruction, infection prevention, and pediatric hand surgery have given patients better outcomes and faster recoveries. OCRI has contributed to many of these advancements through clinical trials, investigator-led studies, and programs designed to translate innovation into everyday care.

The 25 Years of Innovation campaign uses this period of progress as a springboard for continued momentum. Supporters are encouraged to invest in the future of orthopedic innovation with a recurring $25 monthly donation. The amount symbolizes 25 years of impact and helps create sustainable funding that strengthens early-stage research and accelerates discovery. Throughout the campaign, OCRI will spotlight key advancements and the research behind them, showing donors how their support directly fuels the next wave of breakthroughs.

Since its founding, OCRI has grown into one of the nation's most respected musculoskeletal research organizations. Its team of 20 research professionals oversees more than 30 industry-sponsored clinical trials each year and supports more than 260 investigator-initiated studies. With 75 to 80 publications annually, including 225 publications in the last three years, and recognition from national organizations such as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), OCRI plays an essential role in advancing standards of care across the region and beyond. Much of its work is independently funded by OrthoCarolina physicians, which keeps the focus on patient outcomes and scientific rigor.

"Since OCRI was founded, our research has changed and continues to change the lives of our patients," said Christi Cadd, Executive Director of OCRI. "The progress we have seen in the last 25 years of orthopedic innovation has been remarkable. This campaign gives us a chance to shine a light on the discoveries that have shaped modern musculoskeletal care and to invite our community to help drive the breakthroughs that will define the next 25 years."

OCRI's impact can be seen across several of its signature programs. The Reconstructive Center for Lost Limbs has helped establish national standards in amputee care. The Periprosthetic Joint Infection Center has advanced infection prevention and treatment in joint replacement. The Carolinas Opioid Reduction Effort has transformed pain management through opioid-free approaches backed by nearly $1 million in grants from The Duke Endowment. Philanthropic support strengthens and expands this work, allowing OCRI to test new ideas, gather critical data, and bring emerging treatments into patient care.

To support the 25 Years of Innovation campaign and the independent research being conducted at OCRI, click here to donate. OCRI is an independent 501(c)(3) organization that advances orthopedic research by challenging the status quo, pioneering new approaches, and improving the lives of patients through discovery.

To learn more about giving to OCRI, contact Katie Rains, OCRI marketing and events manager, at [email protected].

About OrthoCarolina Research Institute

The OrthoCarolina Research Institute (OCRI) is an independent nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on advancing orthopedic care through research, education, and collaboration. OCRI conducts a wide range of studies, from clinical trials to outcomes research, across orthopedic subspecialties like foot and ankle, spine, sports medicine, and more. In partnership with OrthoCarolina physicians, universities, and industry leaders, OCRI develops innovative treatments that improve patient outcomes and reshape musculoskeletal care for a healthier future. To learn more or make a donation to OCRI, visit www.orthocarolinaresearch.org.

About OrthoCarolina

OrthoCarolina is one of the nation's leading independent academic orthopedics practices serving the Southeast since 1922. OrthoCarolina provides compassionate and comprehensive musculoskeletal care including operative and non-operative care. Widely known for musculoskeletal research, education and training, OrthoCarolina physicians have specialized expertise in foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine. Over 250 OrthoCarolina practitioners see more than one million patient visits across North and South Carolina each year. We are proud to be both physician-owned and physician-led. Learn more at orthocarolina.com.

Media Contact

Mae Young, OrthoCarolina, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], orthocarolina.com

SOURCE OrthoCarolina