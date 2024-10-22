OrthoLazer Announces Successful $7 Million Series A Funding Round to Accelerate Growth

"We are thrilled to have the support of our investors who share our vision of transforming orthopedic care through our orthopedic wellness centers," said Rod Mayer, CEO of OrthoLazer. Post this

The Series A round comes at a pivotal time as the demand for alternative, opioid-free pain management solutions continue to rise. At its core, OrthoLazer's FDA-cleared laser technology offers a non-invasive, drug-free treatment option for patients suffering from orthopedic pain and inflammation.

Dr. Scott Sigman, Chief Medical Officer, and Founder of OrthoLazer, added, "Our mission has always been to provide effective, non-opioid pain relief options to improve patient outcomes. This investment will allow us to reach more patients and cements our commitment to advancing orthopedic care and setting new standards in the industry."

The funding will be used to enhance the patient experience and clinical outcomes, accelerate patient acquisition through direct-to-patient marketing and community awareness initiatives, and expand OrthoLazer's team. The company aims to become the go-to orthopedic wellness center for the communities it serves, with a goal of serving one million patients in a calendar year over the next few years.

"Patients today are more informed and proactive about their orthopedic care than ever before," said Rod Mayer, CEO of OrthoLazer. "They are seeking options that align with their personal health goals and lifestyles. We recognize this shift and expect the trend of patient empowerment to continue. That's why we're committed to providing innovative, non-invasive treatment options like our advanced laser therapy, giving patients the choices they deserve in managing their orthopedic health."

OrthoLazer has experienced significant growth since its inception, earning recognition for its commitment to patient care. The company plans to continue this trajectory by leveraging the new funding to make a broader impact on orthopedic health.

For more information about OrthoLazer and its services, please visit www.ortholazer.com.

About OrthoLazer

OrthoLazer is a pioneering healthcare company specializing in advanced laser therapy for orthopedic conditions. Utilizing state-of-the-art, FDA-cleared laser technology, OrthoLazer provides non-invasive, opioid-free pain management solutions aimed at improving patient recovery times and outcomes. Led by orthopedic professionals, the company is dedicated to transforming the landscape of orthopedic care and offering effective treatment options for patients.

