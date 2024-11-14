OrthoLazer Appoints Dan Stichter as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"Dan's extensive experience in the MedTech industry and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team. We are confident he will help us advance our success and drive our mission forward." — Rod Mayer, CEO of OrthoLazer Post this

Mr. Stichter is an executive with over 15 years of experience in finance, operations, and entrepreneurship within the MedTech industry. He brings a wealth of expertise to guide OrthoLazer through its next phase of expansion. Before joining the company, Dan served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Medartis US, a global leader in the orthopedic trauma market. In this role, he oversaw finance, operations, quality, human resources, and IT. Prior to Medartis, he was the CFO and executive leader at Nextremity Solutions, where he contributed significantly to the company's growth through private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation projects.

Terry Schlotterback, Chairman of the Board at OrthoLazer, also expressed his confidence in Dan's leadership:

"Dan's track record of strategic and operational excellence in the MedTech sector makes him the perfect fit for OrthoLazer as we enter this exciting new chapter of expansion. We believe his vision and expertise will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and enhancing our impact on patient care."

Dan added, "I'm honored to join the OrthoLazer family as we begin this exciting period of growth. I'm committed to leading our team as we scale our operations, focusing on helping more patients alleviate pain and reclaim their lives. I look forward to working with our team, surgeons, and business partners to expand our reach and make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Media Contact

Becky Furbee, Illumina Strategy Group, 1 574-306-6339, [email protected], www.illuminastrategygroup.com

SOURCE OrthoLazer