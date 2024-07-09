OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers Announces Rod Mayer as New CEO

"Rod's unparalleled orthopedic expertise and passion for innovation make him the perfect leader for OrthoLazer. We are confident that under his guidance, OrthoLazer will continue to transform the way orthopedic pain is treated." —Dr. Scott Sigman, OrthoLazer Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. Post this

According to Dr. Scott Sigman, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer for OrthoLazer, the company is already known for its innovative business model, and Mayer will be able to add his own brand of creative thinking to the mix.

"Rod's unparalleled orthopedic expertise and passion for innovation make him the perfect leader for OrthoLazer," Dr. Sigman said. "We are confident that under his guidance, OrthoLazer will continue to transform the way orthopedic pain is treated, making a significant impact on the lives of patients across the country."

As CEO, Mayer will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of OrthoLazer's corporate operations, including strategic planning, business development, and fostering relationships with orthopedic providers. He is committed to advancing the company's mission of keeping everybody moving pain-free to champion their personal success.

Originally interested in becoming a franchisee, Mayer became increasingly convinced that laser therapy is an advancement in orthopedic medicine. "After doing my own due diligence, I was impressed by the opportunities OrthoLazer was presenting to patients and providers. It's an honor to lead a company that is patient-focused, surgeon-driven, and community-centric."

Mayer's vision for OrthoLazer is ambitious and forward-looking. "I've been blessed to be able to shape strategy while driving execution," he remarked. "I hope to leverage my relationships to help OrthoLazer in its goal to bring the power of laser therapy to millions of patients."

ABOUT ORTHOLAZER:

OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers offer patients and their doctors an innovative and effective alternative pain management option to treat acute and chronic orthopedic conditions. For people who believe that a life is better in motion, OrthoLazer provides safe, powerful pain relief treatment.

Only OrthoLazer combines the strongest FDA-cleared laser technology with a personalized treatment plan in a friendly, professional and supportive environment.

Our mission is to provide patients non-operative and non-opioid treatment options, and pain management professionals the ability to grow their businesses through a business-in-a-box franchise system. If you'd like more information about OrthoLazer, please visit our website at OrthoLazer.com.

