OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers Announces Rod Mayer as New CEO

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers, a leading provider of franchises for pain management and orthopedic recovery, announces a pivotal transition in leadership, welcoming Rod Mayer as the company's new CEO. Current OrthoLazer CEO, Mark Mollenkopf, passed the leadership baton, effective July 1, and will assume a seat on the Board of Directors.
With a distinguished career spanning over four decades in the orthopedic industry, Mayer brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new position at OrthoLazer. "I couldn't be more excited to have Rod join our team and build upon the foundation that has been laid," Mollenkopf said. "Rod's exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of the orthopedic landscape make him the ideal choice to lead OrthoLazer into its next chapter. It's an exciting time for our franchisees and our patients as we anticipate the evolution of laser therapy in orthopedic medicine."
According to Dr. Scott Sigman, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer for OrthoLazer, the company is already known for its innovative business model, and Mayer will be able to add his own brand of creative thinking to the mix.
"Rod's unparalleled orthopedic expertise and passion for innovation make him the perfect leader for OrthoLazer," Dr. Sigman said. "We are confident that under his guidance, OrthoLazer will continue to transform the way orthopedic pain is treated, making a significant impact on the lives of patients across the country."
As CEO, Mayer will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of OrthoLazer's corporate operations, including strategic planning, business development, and fostering relationships with orthopedic providers. He is committed to advancing the company's mission of keeping everybody moving pain-free to champion their personal success.
Originally interested in becoming a franchisee, Mayer became increasingly convinced that laser therapy is an advancement in orthopedic medicine. "After doing my own due diligence, I was impressed by the opportunities OrthoLazer was presenting to patients and providers. It's an honor to lead a company that is patient-focused, surgeon-driven, and community-centric."
Mayer's vision for OrthoLazer is ambitious and forward-looking. "I've been blessed to be able to shape strategy while driving execution," he remarked. "I hope to leverage my relationships to help OrthoLazer in its goal to bring the power of laser therapy to millions of patients."
ABOUT ORTHOLAZER:
OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers offer patients and their doctors an innovative and effective alternative pain management option to treat acute and chronic orthopedic conditions. For people who believe that a life is better in motion, OrthoLazer provides safe, powerful pain relief treatment.
Only OrthoLazer combines the strongest FDA-cleared laser technology with a personalized treatment plan in a friendly, professional and supportive environment.
Our mission is to provide patients non-operative and non-opioid treatment options, and pain management professionals the ability to grow their businesses through a business-in-a-box franchise system. If you'd like more information about OrthoLazer, please visit our website at OrthoLazer.com.
Media Contact
Ryan Mooney, OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers, 1 585-472-4006, [email protected], https://ortholazer.com/
SOURCE OrthoLazer Orthopedic Laser Centers
