Orthopaedic Innovation Centre Attains Accreditation for 10 New Standards, Revolutionizing Orthopaedic Device Testing

Canadian-based biomedical device testing company achieves new laboratory accreditation to international standard

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Orthopaedic Innovation Centre (OIC) is thrilled to announce its prestigious re-accreditation and scope extension within the Laboratory Accreditation Program of the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). This remarkable achievement follows an intensive onsite assessment conducted from March 28, 2023, to March 31, 2023, which included an impressive scope extension involving the addition of 10 new standards related to hip, knee, ankle, and spine device testing.

The OIC's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of orthopaedics has once again been acknowledged by the SCC. This accreditation reaffirms OIC's position as a leader in the industry and underscores its dedication to setting the highest standards for orthopaedic research and development.

The newly accredited standards include:

ISO 14242-1: Implants for surgery – Wear of total hip-joint prostheses – Part 1: Loading and displacement parameters for wear-testing machines and corresponding environmental conditions for test.

ISO 14242-2: Implants for surgery – Wear of total hip-joint prostheses – Part 2: Methods of measurement.

ISO 14243-1: Implants for surgery – Wear of total knee-joint prostheses – Part 1: Loading and displacement parameters for wear-testing machines with load control and corresponding environmental conditions for test.

ISO 14243-2: Implants for surgery – Wear of total knee-joint prostheses – Part 2: Methods of measurement.

ISO 14243-3: Implants for surgery – Wear of total knee-joint prostheses – Part 3: Loading and displacement parameters for wear-testing machines with displacement control and corresponding environmental conditions for test.

ISO 22622: Implants for surgery – Wear of total ankle-joint prostheses – Loading and displacement parameters for wear-testing machines with load or displacement control and corresponding environmental conditions for test.

ASTM F2003: Standard Practice for Accelerated Aging of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene after Gamma Irradiation in Air.

ASTM F1877: Standard Practice for Characterization of Particles.

ASTM F2077: Standard Test Methods for Intervertebral Body Fusion Devices.

ASTM F543: Standard Specification and Test Methods for Metallic Medical Bone Screws.

The addition of these standards to OIC's scope of accreditation demonstrates their commitment to advancing the science of orthopaedics, particularly in the critical areas of hip and knee prostheses. These standards play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality, safety, and durability of orthopaedic implants, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

"Achieving this accreditation shows the determination of our team towards building a top-tier laboratory that supports and bolsters medical device manufacturers and innovators." said Trevor Gascoyne, Chief Executive Officer, Orthopaedic Innovation Centre. "For us, this is the first step in an ambitious multi-year initiative to grow our expertise and capabilities across multiple medical specialties and be a leading North American testing and development laboratory. We look forward to continued growth and success as we begin to tackle new challenges facing the healthcare ecosystem."

About the Orthopaedic Innovation Centre

Backed by engineering expertise, experience, and a passion for research and innovation, the Orthopaedic Innovation Centre excels in supporting the medical device industry through product performance testing, precision measurement, clinical research services, and product development activities. OIC is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and is experienced with pre-clinical evaluation for personal protective devices and orthopaedic implants, as well as providing mechanical and materials testing, precision measurement, and clinical services.

