Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation receives donation from Stryker to fund the newly created "John W. Brown New and Early-Stage Orthopaedic Investigator Grant"

OREF board president, Joshua J. Jacobs, MD, stated, "Both Stryker and the Brown family have a long history of supporting innovation in clinical care through their support for OREF's grant programs. The Career Development Grant program is OREF's most prestigious and impactful program. We are delighted to recognize and honor OREF's long-term relationships with both Stryker and John and Rosemary Brown in such a meaningful and impactful way."

"Supporting research is vital to innovation and the future of patient care," said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. "We are proud to support this effort in honor of John Brown's legacy and contributions to the medical technology industry."

The impact of MSK conditions in the United States is well documented. Musculoskeletal issues affect half of the adult population and impose an economic burden of approximately $980 billion annually. Despite the outsized impact of MSK diseases on quality of life and the U.S. economy, National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for MSK conditions is disproportionately low when comparing the physical and economic burden of various diseases.

OREF's success in securing additional funding from the NIH and other entities is unparalleled within the MSK research community. Research published in JBJS demonstrates that OREF grant recipients are 23% more likely to receive subsequent NIH funding, with Career Development Grant recipients achieving a 48.4% success rate. Given the limited availability of MSK research funds, investing in a reputable independent source with a proven return on investment is essential. OREF anticipates offering the first grant in 2025.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at http://www.stryker.com.

About OREF

An independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, OREF strives to improve clinical care and patient outcomes by advancing innovative research, developing new investigators, and uniting the orthopaedic community in promoting musculoskeletal health. The Foundation raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, nerves, muscles, and tendons and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. For more information, visit http://www.oref.org or follow OREF on X and LinkedIn.

