Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Ast Joins Ospitek as Chief Medical Officer, Elevating the Future of Surgical Coordination

At the core of Ospitek's mission is a steadfast commitment to transforming the patient experience and enhancing efficiency across surgical centers. Leveraging cutting-edge IoT and AI technologies, the Ospitek platform ensures seamless communication and visualization throughout the entire continuum of care, fostering a collaborative environment for all stakeholders involved in the surgical process. From surgeons and surgical teams to family members and caretakers, Ospitek ensures critical information is readily available, enhancing the surgical journey, ensuring peace of mind for family members, and allowing surgical centers to unlock previously unavailable information to drive data-backed decision making and overall surgical center optimization.

Dr. Slim Souissi, CEO of Ospitek, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Ast's appointment, stating, "Dr. Ast's wealth of experience as an orthopedic surgeon, coupled with his strategic insights and commitment to innovation, make him an invaluable asset to Ospitek. We are confident that his leadership will propel our platform to new heights, as we continue to revolutionize surgical coordination."

Ospitek is poised for an exciting future, with Dr. Ast's appointment marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. As Ospitek continues to break barriers and set new standards in surgical coordination, the appointment of Dr. Ast as Chief Medical Officer will accelerate the company's development of cutting-edge tools to enhance patient experiences, improve surgical efficiency, and set new standards in the delivery of patient care.

About Ospitek:

Ospitek, a leader in innovative outpatient surgery solutions, revolutionizes patient care with its advanced VIEW platform. Utilizing IoT (Internet of Things) and AI technologies, VIEW effortlessly integrates into the daily operations of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals, delivering real-time, interoperable visualization and communication tools. This integration not only improves the experiences of patients, staff, and family members but also significantly enhances surgical efficiency.

Setting itself apart from conventional offerings, Ospitek uniquely combines the physical movement of patients with an automated, digitized live visualization experience, promoting precise coordination and better patient outcomes. With its modular design, the VIEW platform synchronizes surgical team workflows across the entire patient pathway. Ospitek is at the forefront of outpatient surgery innovation, continually transforming the healthcare landscape with its cutting-edge solutions.

