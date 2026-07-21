Orthopedic Wellness Leader and Structural Elements® Founder Douglas Bertram Debuts The Extreme Center

"The center is not found. It is built," says Bertram. Post this

"As a clinician, entrepreneur, athlete, and husband/father, I'm no stranger to the load density of the modern world. Even as the author of The Extreme Center, I still have to put these principles into practice in order to process stress," says Bertram. "Just understanding how the body accumulates load and how to integrate it isn't enough. Capacity only increases when we regulate in real time. I'm excited for this work to be shared with as many people as possible, both through the book and through the national expansion of our Structural Elements® orthopedic wellness franchised clinics. Now more than ever do we all need tools to keep up with the demands of a fast-paced world."

Rather than focusing on avoiding stress altogether, The Extreme Center encourages readers to develop the capacity to move through it. The book reframes pain as information rather than failure, recovery as an investment rather than a pause, and setbacks as beta tests instead of signs of weakness.

Featuring a foreword by Robin Nusslock, PhD, neuroscientist at Northwestern University and co-director of a research training program supported by the Dalai Lama, The Extreme Center is written for high performers, healthcare professionals, athletes, business leaders, parents, and anyone looking for a more practical framework for navigating the demands of modern life. The book is available now on Amazon and Kindle. To learn more about The Extreme Center, visit extremecenter.com.

"The center is not found. It is built," says Bertram.

About Douglas Bertram

Douglas Bertram is the Founder and CEO of Structural Elements®, an orthopedic wellness franchise. For more than three decades, he has worked at the intersection of manual therapy, Chinese medicine, and nervous-system regulation — developing a proprietary clinical methodology that maps the predictable compensation patterns in the body's connective tissue.

His path into healthcare was non-traditional by design. He became a hands-on manual therapist early, then expanded that foundation at a Buddhist university and in Chinese medical school, where Eastern perspectives on balance, impermanence, and systems thinking reshaped how he understood health. Those ideas were tested and refined in integrative clinical settings where outcomes mattered — and in the mountains, on race courses, and in the work of building a company. He lives in Hagerstown, Maryland, with his wife and two daughters.

Book Website: extremecenter.com

Structural Elements® Website: structuralelements.com

Amazon: amazon.com/dp/B0H78CHDCL?spcref=PRINT_LISTING

Media Contact: RAGDOLL PR | [email protected]

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Douglas Bertram