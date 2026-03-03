Orthoscan to Ignite a New Era in Orthopedic Imaging with the Debut of TAU MVP at AAOS 2026

"TAU MVP represents a seismic shift in how orthopedic procedures are guided," said Travis Prikryl, VP of Sales. Post this

For the first time, surgeons can access true dual modality imaging in a compact mobile platform that delivers deeper insight, faster clarity, and total control inside and around the joint. TAU MVP gives clinicians unprecedented clarity, immediate control, and a fuller clinical picture during procedures that demand accuracy.

"TAU MVP represents a seismic shift in how orthopedic procedures are guided," said Travis Prikryl, VP of Sales. "By bringing real-time X-ray and live intra‑articular visualization together, we are empowering surgeons with a level of visibility and confidence that has never existed in a mini C-arm. This is not an incremental step forward; it is a transformation."

Why TAU MVP Is a Breakthrough

Dual Image Mode delivers simultaneous fluoroscopy and arthroscopy views that sharpen decision-making in the moments that matter most.

Instant arthroscopy activation ensures plug-and-go performance, allowing surgeons to keep procedures moving without interruption.

Single-handed scope control unlocks a new level of freedom and precision, enabling surgeons to maneuver effortlessly while maintaining focus on the field.

Fully integrated multi-modality imaging brings a complete view of joint structures and motion into one compact system to elevate diagnostic accuracy.

The impact:

Fewer blind spots.

Greater certainty.

A more complete picture delivered faster than ever.

Featured AAOS Presentation with Dr. Daniel Firestone

Attendees can also hear directly from the field. Daniel Firestone, MD, Orthopedic Surgery at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha and Director of Hand Surgery at Nebraska Medicine, will present on the clinical impact of multi-modality imaging in the Innovation Theater. His session will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 3:00 to 3:20 p.m. at Booth 703. Seating is available for forty attendees with additional standing room for overflow.

Three Modes. One Vision.

Visitors to AAOS can experience the TAU MVP firsthand at Booth 1139 and see how this new platform pushes mini C-arm imaging into the future. Orthoscan experts will provide live demonstrations and answer clinical and technical questions throughout the event.

For additional details or to reserve a private demonstration, visit https://orthoscan.com/contact-us/.

About Orthoscan:

Since 2002, Orthoscan has set the standard in mini C-arm imaging technology through ingenuity and cutting-edge solutions. Designed and manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Orthoscan is committed to continuous advancement, introducing new products annually to remain the industry leader. From the groundbreaking TAU MVP family of mini C-arms to the next evolution of portable imaging with Versa, Orthoscan continues to push the boundaries, driving medical imaging forward.

