Orthoscan to Spotlight Orthoscan VERSA and Orthoscan TAU 2020 at RSNA 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Hall | McCormick Place, Chicago | Nov 30 – Dec 5
Orthoscan, a Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc. company and the global leader in mini C-arm imaging, will showcase its most advanced systems at RSNA 2025: Orthoscan TAU 2020 features the largest detector available on a mini C-arm and a 32" 4K monitor. And introducing Orthoscan VERSA, the ultra-portable mini C-arm that can be used on a desktop or accessory cart, features 180° orbital rotation, pulse fluoroscopy and is approved for pediatric use.
"Every system we deliver is an opportunity to improve patient outcomes," said Nelson Mendes, President & CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.
Product Highlights:
Orthoscan TAU 2020: Blurring the Lines Between Mini and Full-Size C-arms
- 32″ 4K diagnostic monitor for exceptional clarity
- Largest flat detector in a mini C-arm for maximum anatomy coverage
- Motorized stepless collimator for precision imaging
- Selectable pulse fluoroscopy with pediatric imaging approval
Orthoscan VERSA: Advancing Clinical Workflow and Patient Outcomes
- Integrated monitor and CPU with virtual keyboard for seamless Orthotouch™ experience
- Selectable pulse fluoroscopy and approved for pediatric imaging
- Compact footprint and improved arc depth for optimal positioning
- Lightweight at 35 lbs. and 22″ tall for effortless mobility
- Modular design: portable system or desktop workstation
Why RSNA?
Orthoscan's RSNA lineup reinforces its commitment to "Do More. Dose Less." delivering superior image quality, expanded anatomy coverage, reduced radiation exposure, and first-in-class pediatric indication specifically designed for surgical and clinical environments.
Rich Shaul, Vice President, Marketing, adds:
"This event marks our boldest lineup yet, uniting cutting-edge imaging technology with end-user efficiency. We're thrilled to help clinicians deliver better care with lower dose, in pediatric settings or satellite clinics."
Visit Booth #3313 in South Hall for live demos and hands-on trials.
About Orthoscan
Since 2002, Orthoscan has set the standard in mini C-arm imaging technology through ingenuity and cutting-edge solutions. Designed and manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Orthoscan is committed to constant advancement and continually introducing new products to remain the industry leader. From the groundbreaking TAU family of mini C-arms to the next evolution of portable imaging with Orthoscan Versa, Orthoscan continues to push the boundaries, driving medical imaging forward.
