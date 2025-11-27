Orthoscan to Spotlight Orthoscan VERSA and Orthoscan TAU 2020 at RSNA 2025

"Every system we deliver is an opportunity to improve patient outcomes," said Nelson Mendes, President & CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc. Post this

"Every system we deliver is an opportunity to improve patient outcomes," said Nelson Mendes, President & CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.

Product Highlights:

Orthoscan TAU 2020: Blurring the Lines Between Mini and Full-Size C-arms

32″ 4K diagnostic monitor for exceptional clarity

Largest flat detector in a mini C-arm for maximum anatomy coverage

Motorized stepless collimator for precision imaging

Selectable pulse fluoroscopy with pediatric imaging approval

Orthoscan VERSA: Advancing Clinical Workflow and Patient Outcomes

Integrated monitor and CPU with virtual keyboard for seamless Orthotouch™ experience

Selectable pulse fluoroscopy and approved for pediatric imaging

Compact footprint and improved arc depth for optimal positioning

Lightweight at 35 lbs. and 22″ tall for effortless mobility

Modular design: portable system or desktop workstation

Why RSNA?

Orthoscan's RSNA lineup reinforces its commitment to "Do More. Dose Less." delivering superior image quality, expanded anatomy coverage, reduced radiation exposure, and first-in-class pediatric indication specifically designed for surgical and clinical environments.

Rich Shaul, Vice President, Marketing, adds:

"This event marks our boldest lineup yet, uniting cutting-edge imaging technology with end-user efficiency. We're thrilled to help clinicians deliver better care with lower dose, in pediatric settings or satellite clinics."

Visit Booth #3313 in South Hall for live demos and hands-on trials.

About Orthoscan

Since 2002, Orthoscan has set the standard in mini C-arm imaging technology through ingenuity and cutting-edge solutions. Designed and manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Orthoscan is committed to constant advancement and continually introducing new products to remain the industry leader. From the groundbreaking TAU family of mini C-arms to the next evolution of portable imaging with Orthoscan Versa, Orthoscan continues to push the boundaries, driving medical imaging forward.

Media Contact

Rich Shaul, Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc., 1 480.503.8010, [email protected], www.orthoscan.com

SOURCE Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.