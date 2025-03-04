Orthoscan Unveils VERSA: A New Era in Mini C-Arm Imaging

Nelson Mendes, CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc. stated, "Our mission is to lead intraoperative imaging, advancing technology to enhance clinical results. Every system delivered improves patient outcomes, making high-quality imaging more accessible and efficient." Post this

Advancing Clinical Workflow and Patient Outcomes

By reducing the need for off-site imaging, Orthoscan VERSA accelerates diagnoses and enhances clinical workflow. "Ziehm-Orthoscan is dedicated to developing technology every year that significantly improves clinical outcomes," said Nelson Mendes, President and CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.

Precision Meets Mobility

The VERSA mini C-arm features an impressive 180° orbital rotation, allowing for optimal imaging of knees, shoulders, hands, and feet while ensuring patient comfort. This over-rotation capability provides preferred anatomical views without unnecessary stress on the patient.

Key Benefits of Orthoscan VERSA:

Onscreen Virtual Keyboard – Integrated monitor and CPU eliminate the need for a physical keyboard, offering a seamless Orthotouch™ tablet-like experience.

Enhanced Functionality – Selectable pulse fluoro technology with pediatric imaging approval.

Space-Saving Design – Improved arc depth and a compact footprint ensure optimal positioning during procedures.

Lightweight & Portable – Weighing just 35 pounds and standing 22 inches tall, it enables effortless mobility between exam rooms.

Versatile & Modular – Functions as a fully portable system or a desktop workstation, adapting to diverse clinical needs.

"Our mission is to stay at the forefront of intraoperative imaging," added Mendes. "Every system we deliver is an opportunity to improve patient outcomes, making high-quality imaging more accessible and efficient."

Transforming Clinical Imaging

Orthoscan's advanced mini C-arm solutions empower clinicians with precise imaging, ensuring accurate diagnoses and personalized patient care. Procedures that once required an operating room can now be performed in a clinical setting, streamlining diagnostics, intraoperative imaging, and post-surgical assessments. This shift enhances patient comfort, reduces costs, and increases overall efficiency, revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals deliver care.

Discover the future of portable imaging with Orthoscan VERSA.

About Orthoscan:

Since 2002, Orthoscan has set the standard in mini C-arm imaging technology through ingenuity and cutting-edge solutions. Designed and manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Orthoscan is committed to continuous advancement, introducing new products annually to remain the industry leader. From the groundbreaking TAU family of mini C-arms to the next evolution of portable imaging with Versa, Orthoscan continues to push the boundaries, driving medical imaging forward.

Media Contact

rich shaul, Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc, 1 4808058010, [email protected], www.orthoscan.com

SOURCE Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc