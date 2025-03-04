Orthoscan Unveils VERSA: A New Era in Mini C-Arm Imaging

Orthoscan's VERSA, a portable mini C-arm, debuts at AAOS 2025. Featuring touchscreen, compact design, 180° rotation, it improves mobility, workflow, comfort, and imaging efficiency for better diagnostics.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orthoscan, a division of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc., proudly announces the launch of VERSA, a groundbreaking mini C-arm for clinical imaging, debuting at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting in San Diego, CA March 11-13th, 2025.
Designed for unparalleled mobility, Orthoscan VERSA is a fully portable imaging solution that seamlessly integrates into any clinical setting—whether on a desktop or an articulating monitor cart. The intuitive touchscreen monitor delivers a tablet-like experience, eliminating the need for bulky components and streamlining the clinical workspace. With effortless portability, VERSA enables smooth transitions between satellite clinics and off-site locations, optimizing efficiency and patient care.
Advancing Clinical Workflow and Patient Outcomes
By reducing the need for off-site imaging, Orthoscan VERSA accelerates diagnoses and enhances clinical workflow. "Ziehm-Orthoscan is dedicated to developing technology every year that significantly improves clinical outcomes," said Nelson Mendes, President and CEO of Ziehm-Orthoscan, Inc.
Precision Meets Mobility
The VERSA mini C-arm features an impressive 180° orbital rotation, allowing for optimal imaging of knees, shoulders, hands, and feet while ensuring patient comfort. This over-rotation capability provides preferred anatomical views without unnecessary stress on the patient.
Key Benefits of Orthoscan VERSA:
- Onscreen Virtual Keyboard – Integrated monitor and CPU eliminate the need for a physical keyboard, offering a seamless Orthotouch™ tablet-like experience.
- Enhanced Functionality – Selectable pulse fluoro technology with pediatric imaging approval.
- Space-Saving Design – Improved arc depth and a compact footprint ensure optimal positioning during procedures.
- Lightweight & Portable – Weighing just 35 pounds and standing 22 inches tall, it enables effortless mobility between exam rooms.
- Versatile & Modular – Functions as a fully portable system or a desktop workstation, adapting to diverse clinical needs.
"Our mission is to stay at the forefront of intraoperative imaging," added Mendes. "Every system we deliver is an opportunity to improve patient outcomes, making high-quality imaging more accessible and efficient."
Transforming Clinical Imaging
Orthoscan's advanced mini C-arm solutions empower clinicians with precise imaging, ensuring accurate diagnoses and personalized patient care. Procedures that once required an operating room can now be performed in a clinical setting, streamlining diagnostics, intraoperative imaging, and post-surgical assessments. This shift enhances patient comfort, reduces costs, and increases overall efficiency, revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals deliver care.
Discover the future of portable imaging with Orthoscan VERSA.
About Orthoscan:
Since 2002, Orthoscan has set the standard in mini C-arm imaging technology through ingenuity and cutting-edge solutions. Designed and manufactured in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, Orthoscan is committed to continuous advancement, introducing new products annually to remain the industry leader. From the groundbreaking TAU family of mini C-arms to the next evolution of portable imaging with Versa, Orthoscan continues to push the boundaries, driving medical imaging forward.
