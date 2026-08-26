Ortus Solutions Brings BoxLang and BoxLang AI to Business and Technology Leaders in El Salvador

The dynamic, multi-runtime platform helps organizations extend and modernize existing web applications, work with their current Java and JVM technologies, and add enterprise AI capabilities without a full rewrite or vendor lock-in.

ANTIGUO CUSCATLÁN, El Salvador, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S.-based Ortus Solutions, a software development, consulting, and professional open-source company, delivered the masterclass "Build Real Applications with AI" (ai.boxlang.io) in collaboration with El Salvador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Led by Luis Majano, a Salvadoran-American engineer, Founder and CEO of Ortus Solutions, and creator of BoxLang (www.boxlang.io), the event generated 241 registrations from business leaders, SMEs, technology teams, professionals, universities, students, and developers interested in understanding how artificial intelligence can be incorporated into real applications, systems, and business processes.

More than a technical presentation, the event created a space for organizations to explore how modern software and AI can support business growth, improve operations, and expand the capabilities of the systems they already use.

A More Flexible Path to Application Modernization

For many organizations, software modernization can feel like an expensive all-or-nothing decision.

They can continue maintaining applications that are increasingly difficult to evolve, or take on the cost, operational risk, and time required to rebuild critical systems from the ground up.

BoxLang offers a more progressive path.

Built for the Java Virtual Machine, BoxLang is a modern, dynamic, and modular language and application platform designed to work alongside existing Java libraries, JVM technologies, infrastructure, and technical knowledge.

Built with a multi-parser approach not only can it use it's own language syntax and constructs, but also parse and run any ColdFusion (CFML) application within the BoxLang runtime and framework.

Organizations can introduce BoxLang gradually, extend current applications, reuse valuable business logic, and add modern capabilities without immediately replacing everything that already works.

This approach gives companies a way to protect previous technology investments while introducing APIs, cloud services, automation, new deployment models, and artificial intelligence according to their priorities.

For CTOs and technology leaders, modernization becomes a controlled business initiative rather than a disruptive rewrite.

Dynamic, Multi-Runtime Development for Modern Applications

BoxLang combines the productivity of a dynamic language with the maturity, reach, and interoperability of the Java ecosystem.

Its multi-runtime architecture supports the development of web applications, APIs and microservices, serverless functions, desktop software, embedded solutions, and browser-based experiences through WebAssembly.

This allows technology teams to use a common platform across different projects and deployment environments instead of maintaining a completely separate technology stack for every scenario.

Organizations can continue working with existing systems and libraries while gradually introducing a more modern development experience. This can simplify software delivery, improve code reuse, and help applications evolve as business requirements change.

During the masterclass, participants explored how BoxLang can support both new software initiatives and the progressive modernization of existing applications, without requiring companies to discard the infrastructure and expertise they have already built.

Enterprise AI Without Vendor Lock-In

The event also introduced BoxLang AI, which enables organizations to integrate multiple artificial intelligence models and providers through a unified development experience.

Companies can work with cloud-based or locally hosted models to build AI agents, intelligent search, retrieval-augmented generation systems, pipelines, automated workflows, and AI-powered functionality within their applications.

This flexibility is especially important for enterprises because AI decisions depend on more than model popularity. Organizations must also consider:

Data privacy and security requirements.

Infrastructure and deployment preferences.

Performance and availability.

Cost and usage patterns.

Internal policies and regulatory requirements.

The specific needs of each process or application.

BoxLang AI allows organizations to choose the provider or model that best fits each use case without building their entire application around a single vendor.

As technologies and business requirements evolve, companies can evaluate, combine, or change providers without rewriting all of their application logic.

"Artificial intelligence creates real value when it becomes a natural part of the applications and processes organizations already use. With BoxLang AI, we designed an open and flexible platform that allows companies to adopt AI securely and select the model or provider that best meets their needs without being limited to a single technology. Our goal is to make enterprise AI practical, accessible, and capable of producing real results from day one."

— Luis Majano, Founder and CEO of Ortus Solutions and creator of BoxLang and BoxLang AI.

The session concluded with a practical demonstration showing how AI agents can automate tasks, connect information, extend existing applications, and support team productivity.

A Platform Organizations Can Approach With Confidence

Feedback during the event reflected interest from both business and technology audiences.

Participants described BoxLang and BoxLang AI as modern, innovative, and approachable. Several noted that the platform made software modernization and artificial intelligence feel less intimidating by providing a clearer starting point and a practical way to begin exploring new capabilities.

Business representatives discussed how BoxLang could help their organizations:

Improve internal processes and productivity.

Build new applications and digital services.

Introduce intelligent automation.

Add modern functionality to existing systems.

Explore AI through manageable, clearly defined use cases.

Modernize applications without abandoning current investments.

Technology teams asked how BoxLang could be introduced into existing web applications and how organizations could begin exploring the platform progressively.

Participants also discussed potential applications in robotics, automation, digital assets, blockchain technologies, and the security and privacy implications of enterprise AI.

Representatives from Salvadoran universities expressed interest in using BoxLang, AI, and professional open-source technologies to support practical projects and expand access to modern software development tools.

The response demonstrated that BoxLang's value extends beyond a single programming community. It can support CTOs, enterprise architects, business owners, SMEs, institutions, and technology teams looking for a lower-risk path to modern software and AI adoption.

Salvadoran-American Leadership With Global Experience

The masterclass also highlighted the personal and professional journey behind Ortus Solutions and BoxLang.

As a Salvadoran-American engineer and technology entrepreneur, Luis Majano has spent nearly two decades building professional open-source products, enterprise software, and international technology communities.

Bringing this experience to El Salvador was not only an opportunity to present a new technology. It was a way to share knowledge developed through years of international work, connect with Salvadoran companies and future technology professionals, and demonstrate that globally relevant software can also be created under Salvadoran leadership.

That human connection is central to the identity of Ortus Solutions.

The company's work is not limited to writing code or introducing another programming language. Its approach begins with understanding the organization behind the technology: its processes, teams, goals, constraints, and long-term plans.

BoxLang reflects that philosophy by helping organizations preserve what continues to generate value while creating room for new capabilities and future growth.

Building Trust Through Institutional and Business Collaboration

The masterclass was developed in collaboration with El Salvador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expand access to specialized knowledge and strengthen opportunities for innovation, professional development, and technology investment in the country.

During her remarks, Patricia Nathaly Godínez, Vice Minister of Diaspora and Human Mobility, highlighted the importance of helping students and professionals strengthen their knowledge in artificial intelligence and web development, areas increasingly demanded by the global market.

She also recognized Majano's trajectory as an example of Salvadoran perseverance and talent with international impact. Her intervention emphasized the importance of strengthening human capital, creating new business opportunities, and continuing to position El Salvador as a destination for technology development and investment.

The event also recognized the role of the Embassy of El Salvador in Washington, D.C., whose outreach facilitated the relationship with Ortus Solutions and contributed to the development of the collaboration.

This initiative does not represent a formal government adoption or endorsement of BoxLang. Instead, it demonstrates Ortus Solutions' ability to collaborate with public institutions, business communities, universities, and technology professionals to create credible spaces for education, innovation, and practical technology exploration.

Twenty Years of More Than Open Source

Ortus Solutions brings 20 years of experience in software architecture, application development, consulting, training, modernization, and professional open-source technology.

Throughout its history, the company has worked with organizations and technology teams in international markets to build applications, modernize critical systems, automate processes, and adopt emerging technologies.

Its approach to open source goes beyond publishing code.

Ortus Solutions combines open innovation with:

Long-term product development.

Professional documentation and education.

Enterprise consulting and implementation.

Training and technical support.

Direct collaboration with customers and technology teams.

Continuous improvement based on real operational needs.

This model gives organizations the accessibility and transparency of open source while providing the experience, accountability, and continuity expected from a long-term technology partner.

BoxLang represents the evolution of that experience: a platform designed to help organizations protect current investments, reduce modernization risk, and continue building software that supports business growth.

A Business Platform, Not Just Another Language

For enterprise decision-makers, BoxLang provides a path to:

Extend and modernize existing applications progressively.

Continue using Java libraries, JVM infrastructure, and current technical expertise.

Build and deploy software across multiple runtimes.

Add APIs, cloud services, automation, and AI capabilities over time.

Avoid dependency on a single artificial intelligence provider.

Use professional open-source technology backed by an experienced company.

Create applications that can evolve alongside the organization.

The initiative in El Salvador forms part of Ortus Solutions' broader commitment to bringing BoxLang into new organizations, industries, and technology ecosystems.

The goal is not simply to ask teams to learn another programming language.

It is to demonstrate that modernization can be incremental, AI adoption can remain flexible, and professional open source can provide the support, structure, and accountability enterprises require.

Explore What BoxLang and Ortus Solutions Could Enable for Your Organization

CTOs, business leaders, enterprise architects, and technology teams interested in modernizing applications, integrating enterprise AI, or evaluating BoxLang can contact Ortus Solutions at:

Media Contact

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About Ortus Solutions

Ortus Solutions is a software development, consulting, training, and professional open-source company with 20 years of experience helping organizations build applications, modernize systems, automate processes, and adopt emerging technologies.

The company is the creator of BoxLang, BoxLang AI, and an ecosystem of open-source and enterprise products used by technology teams around the world.

About BoxLang

BoxLang is a modern, dynamic, and modular language and application platform for the JVM.

It combines Java interoperability, multi-runtime development, professional open source, enterprise tooling, and artificial intelligence capabilities to help organizations build new applications and modernize existing systems with greater flexibility.

Media Contact

Maria J Herrera, BoxLang by Ortus Solutions, 1 1 888 557 8057, [email protected], https://www.boxlang.io

SOURCE BoxLang by Ortus Solutions