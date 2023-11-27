OS1st Builds Brand Love By Unveiling Game-Changing Cyber Monday Strategy:Empowering Local Retailers with Unprecedented Support

"We're not just running a sale; we're reinforcing the pillars of our community – our small business partners. It's our time to give back robustly," Josh Higgins, President of OS1st. Post this

Doug Zarkin, Chief Brand Officer at Good Feet Worldwide and author of "Moving Your Brand Out Of The Friend Zone," highlights this as a practical implementation of his book's themes. "This is more than a sale; it's a statement of the brands' commitment to community and relationship-building," says Zarkin. His book, detailing strategies for deeper customer connections, complements this bold initiative and is available on Amazon.

About OS1st

OS1st® performance socks and compression bracing empower active lifestyles by targeting and preventing discomfort from a variety of conditions. Made with high-quality materials and Compression Zone® Technology, our products were designed together with podiatrists, athletes, and real people to target Plantar Fasciitis, bunions, knee injury and more. The science behind every OS1st product is what makes it the fastest-growing sock and number one compression bracing product in United States specialty retail. To learn more about OS1st, please visit our website at www.os1st.com or follow us on social media @OS1st.

ABOUT DOUG ZARKIN

Doug Zarkin, a multi-award-winning marketing luminary, is a Brandweek "Marketer of The Next Generation" and a consecutive honoree in Crain's NY Notables in Marketing. With two decades at the marketing helm, Doug has catapulted iconic brands like Avon and Victoria's Secret PINK to new heights. His recent role as CMO of Pearle Vision caught Harvard Business School's attention, becoming a case study in brand revitalization. Before his brand side triumphs, Doug co-founded G-WHiZ!, Grey Advertising's youth, entertainment and lifestyle division, delivering blockbuster campaigns for industry titans like Reebok, Warner Bros. Konami Video Games, Seagram's, W Hotels and The Food Network. In October, he was appointed Chief Brand Officer of Good Feet Worldwide, a global holdings group of premium wellness brands, including The Good Feet Store, Strech*d and ING Source. Find out more at: https://www.dougzarkin.com/

