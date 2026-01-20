Osceola County Launches ASAP Service, Reducing Alarm Call Handling by Up to Eight Minutes Per Incident

Osceola County, Florida, is now live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP). This technology automates alarm notifications, reducing the burden on 911 dispatchers and enabling faster, more accurate emergency response.
Osceola County, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osceola County, located within the Orlando metropolitan area, announced that it is now live with Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service, a technology that automates alarm notifications and significantly reduces the burden on 911 telecommunicators in the county's emergency communications center (ECC). This results in faster and more accurate emergency response.
In 2025, the ECC handled more than 12,000 alarm notifications. With the implementation of ASAP, the center is expected to save telecommunicators between 33 and 133 hours each month – time that can be redirected to higher-priority emergency calls. ASAP also reduces the potential for miscommunication between the ECC and alarm-monitoring centers by delivering more accurate information from the outset. Together, these improvements support improved telecommunicator performance — helping to reduce stress and burnout while enhancing public-safety outcomes.
"Our agency decided to implement ASAP Service to reduce the volume of alarm-related calls that must be handled manually by our telecommunicators," said Christopher A. Blackmon, Osceola County Sheriff.
Typically, alarm notifications require multiple voice calls between ECC and alarm-monitoring center personnel to enable telecommunicators to capture the information needed to make dispatch decisions. Such exchanges add an average of six to eight minutes to response times. "Shifting alarm notifications to an automated system enables our telecommunicators to dedicate more of their time and attention to higher-priority emergency calls, ultimately improving overall operational efficiency and enhancing public safety within our community," Blackmon said.
Osceola County joins a growing number of U.S. public-safety agencies that are leveraging ASAP. Mission Critical Partners (MCP) led the implementation effort, working closely with Osceola County to achieve deployment. Implementation was completed in partnership with Motorola, which has embedded the capability into the county's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.
ASAP was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to automatically and digitally deliver alarm notifications to an ECC's CAD system, eliminating voice calls, minimizing transcription errors, and significantly reducing response times for police, fire/rescue, and emergency medical units. The solution also improves situational awareness by sending images, video links, and attachments captured by the alarm-monitoring center.
As of go-live, the following alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications via ASAP Service to Osceola County's ECC: Rapid Response, Vector Security, Security Central, Guardian Protection, Tyco/JCI, Securitas, United Central Control, Quick Response, Everon/Protection One, Alert 360, National Monitoring Center, Affiliated Monitoring, Vivint, Brinks Home, and ADT.
The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.
Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).
