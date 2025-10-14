Oscillators from Quantic Wenzel to Support NASA's JPL VenSAR on ESA's Envision Mission

"Our selection as a supplier on this instrument reflects the expertise of the men and women at Quantic Wenzel who design and build RF solutions trusted for the most demanding space environments." Post this

The Envision mission will investigate Venus's geological activity, atmosphere, and interior structure. VenSAR, provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, will provide targeted high resolution imagery, topography, polarimetry and microwave emissivity measurements integral to deciphering the key science questions about the geological evolution and state of the surface of Venus. Quantic Wenzel's ultra-stable OCXOs is designed to serve as the critical frequency reference for VenSAR's next-generation synthetic aperture radar system, ensuring exceptional frequency stability, reliability, and ultra-low phase noise in the harsh conditions of deep space.

About Quantic Wenzel:

Since 1978, Quantic Wenzel has set the standard for ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies to 30 GHz and beyond. Quantic Wenzel's frequency control and timing products are designed into mission-critical military, space, and commercial applications, performing in the most extreme environments. And as a Quantic company, Quantic Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer.

