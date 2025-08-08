OSCRE International Announces 2025-26 Board of Directors

"This group brings both continuity and fresh insight to these plans, and has the combination of experience and expertise to deliver on our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering value across the real estate industry," said Richard Reyes, Executive Director at OSCRE International. Post this

Mike Maxfield, Vice President, Business Technology at Brookfield Properties as chairperson

Joseph Moskowitz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Keyway as vice chairperson

Susan Lilly Gerock, Senior Vice President, IT and Chief Information Officer at Elme Communities as treasurer

"Mike, Joseph and Susan have done an outstanding job of advancing OSCRE's mission over the past year, including successfully ushering the organization through a change in executive leadership," said Richard Reyes, Executive Director at OSCRE International. "We're thrilled to have them back at the helm for the coming year as OSCRE continues to evolve to meet the needs of its members and the real estate industry as a whole."

Also returning to the OSCRE Board of Directors will be:

Jess Baker, Head of Data Governance at CBRE Investment Management

Jenny Brusgul, Managing Director and ESG Advisory Practice Leader at CohnReznick

Randy Moss, Manager, Sustainability Solutions at Yardi

The six returning board members are welcoming three new members:

Zander Geronimos, Global Head of Business Developmenta at PRODA

Alireza Pourhashemi, Vice President, Project Management Office at BGO

Gabriel Safar, Head of Real Estate Solutions at Proxet

"I'm excited to welcome Alireza, Gabriel and Zander to the OSCRE Board of Directors. They each bring a fresh perspective and energy that will help us find new ways to engage members and continue moving OSCRE's mission forward," said OSCRE Board Chairperson Mike Maxfield. "As technology in real estate continues to evolve, data management is critical to unlocking new capabilities. I'm looking forward to working with the new board members, alongside our returning directors, as we take on the challenges that affect us all."

The board will be instrumental in guiding the organization through some critical initiatives in the 2025-26 cycle, including a strategic shift in how OSCRE approaches standards development and significant enhancements to the OSCRE Industry Data Model™.

"This group brings both continuity and fresh insight to these plans, and has the combination of experience and expertise to deliver on our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering value across the real estate industry," said Reyes.

