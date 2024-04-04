Oseh Unveils a New Era of Mindfulness: Bite-Sized, Tailored and Impactful

"Even a single minute of mindfulness can profoundly reshape one's day," states Co-Founder Paul Javid. "Oseh is more than just an app; it's a companion for a mindful and purposeful life." Post this

Further enriching its offerings, Oseh introduces expert-led series covering a wide range of themes, including guided meditations, breathwork, and sound healing, encouraging users to deepen their mindfulness journey. The app values the importance of a consistent practice, offering customizable reminders and celebrating users' milestones, thus embodying mindfulness as a lived experience.

Dedicated to making mindfulness accessible to everyone, Oseh offers hundreds of minute-long classes entirely for free, requiring no credit card. For those seeking to deepen their practice, Oseh+ provides access to an extensive library of longer classes and series for just $13 a month or $99 a year. This freemium model democratizes mindfulness and fosters a global community of practitioners.

Discover the transformative power of mindfulness with Oseh. Visit oseh.com for more information and to begin your tailored journey towards mental wellness today.

