OSHA Education Center and the University of South Florida Unveil Enhanced OSHA Construction Safety Training

"With more than three times the number of deaths occurring in construction than any other industry, it's more critical than ever that outreach training programs step up to meet the needs of today's workers." - Andrew Marks, Vice President of Product. Post this

The course is specifically designed to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of construction safety practices, focusing on how to identify and mitigate common jobsite hazards. The new virtual format makes it accessible and convenient, ensuring workers can prioritize safety from anywhere.

"We invite you to take the training to learn about common safety and health hazards at the jobsite and elevate your knowledge and skills regarding occupational safety and health," said Mylene Kellerman, Program Director at the USF OSHA Training Institute Education Center.

OSHA Education Center and USF will continue to roll out enhanced workplace safety and compliance solutions in 2025.

Visit http://www.oshaeducationcenter.com/business/industry-solutions/construction to learn more about the OSHA outreach 10-Hour Construction Safety Training course.

About OSHA Education Center

Since 2012, OSHA Education Center has been a leader in occupational safety and health training. Their extensive, bilingual course library provides safety training across a range of professional industries — including construction, general industry, mining, hazardous waste management, military contracting and more.

About the University of South Florida OSHA Training Institute Education Center

The USF OSHA Training Institute Education Center provides OSHA-authorized occupational safety and health training to all levels of workers with the goal of improving the safety culture and performance in the workplace and saving lives.

