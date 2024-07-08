OSHA Education Center to Exhibit at ASSP Safety 2024 in Denver

"As we see increasing challenges in workplace safety over the coming decade, level-setting your team on safety must be a top priority. During this year's event, our team will be on hand to discuss how you can move the needle on your safety goals," - Holly Falcaro, EVP of Enterprise and Sales. Post this

"The compliance and regulatory solutions available at ASSP's Safety 24 are unmatched, and as we see increasing challenges in workplace safety and a big turnover in highly experienced workers over the coming decade, level-setting your team on safety must be a top priority. During this year's event, our team will be on hand to discuss how you can move the needle on your most important safety goals," said Holly Falcaro, EVP of Enterprise and Sales.

In partnership with TPC, OEC will showcase our comprehensive range of OSHA training courses, safety compliance solution, contractor management system, and industrial skills training courses from TPC. Our experts will be on hand to discuss how OEC's training solutions can be tailored to meet the specific needs of many industries and to demonstrate our commitment to advancing safety management programs across the U.S. Solutions from TPC include courses in electrical, HVAC, mechanical solutions and other critical industrial skills topics, all with safety at their core.

Visit OSHA Education Center and TPC at booth #428 during ASSP Safety 2024 to start moving the needle on your biggest safety initiatives. For more information about the conference and to register, visit the ASSP Safety 2024 website.

About OSHA Education Center

Since 2012, OSHA Education Center has been delivering the training and regulatory expertise that employees need to stay up to date with industry training requirements.

We are an OSHA-authorized provider of 10- and 30-hour OSHA Outreach training, including Spanish-language courses. Our full course library delivers vital safety training designed for a variety of professional industries — from construction and general industry to mining, hazardous waste management, military contracting and more.

OSHA Education Center provides an easy and flexible training experience that keeps your team compliant with the laws, standards and regulations that apply to your industry.

