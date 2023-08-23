OSHA Outreach Courses Introduce Buy Now Pay Later To Make Workplace Safety More Accessible

Empowering Education, Building Safety: Our commitment is simple - fostering safer workspaces by offering 'Buy Now, Pay Later' options. Every student deserves access to knowledge without financial worries. Tweet this

"Our aim is to make sure everyone has access to workplace certifications and we believe this move will go a long way in helping us achieve this goal," says Farhan Siraj, Co-Founder and CEO of OSHA Outreach Courses. "Learners with budgetary constraints will benefit a great deal from this flexible payment model," he emphasizes.

Interest Free Payments With Zero Additional Charges

Similar to how BNPL mode of payment is applied in other settings, OSHA Outreach Courses will not charge any interest payments from the learners. There will be no additional fee as long as the payments are made on the scheduled time. "You will still pay the same amount but the payments will be divided into equal monthly installments," explains Farhan.

Smooth Verification Process

BNPL programs by different businesses often have a long and strenuous verification process. However, OSHA Outreach Courses has applied a painless process to verify those who wish to enroll in the OSHA 10 & OSHA 30 courses. The platform enforces a simple three step procedure to ensure that individuals can swiftly access the benefits of our payment flexibility.

Making OSHA Certifications Easily Attainable

Financial constraints often act as huge barriers, stopping people from getting OSHA certifications that will enhance their knowledge of workplace safety and improve their career prospects. OSHA Outreach Courses believes a limited budget shouldn't come between workers and their aspirations to achieve professional growth.

About OSHA Outreach Courses

OSHA Outreach Courses is a platform that provides workplace safety training solutions to employers and employees across different industries. It's a one-stop online learning platform for contractors, manufacturers and manual workers to empower themselves with critical knowledge on workplace safety.

