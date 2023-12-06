Oshi Health Announces Agreement with WTW to Give Employers Access to Comprehensive Digestive Health Support for Their Employees

"We are pleased to offer our clients an innovative digestive health solution with Oshi following our successful pilot with them last year," said Chantell Sell Reagan, PharmD, of Willis Towers Watson Post this

Recent studies show that 72% of people in the United States experience GI symptoms more than a few times per month and only 1 in 4 are diagnosed. Even fewer are receiving appropriate care, driving significant avoidable spend. Highlights from the WTW 2023 Best Practices Survey show that 37% of employers are planning to deploy a digestive health solution by 2025, one of the fastest growing employer priorities across all health specialties, and that this is a top-five medical spend category for employers.

Oshi Health conducted pilots with several WTW employer clients during 2022. The pilots resulted in strong results including member satisfaction, symptom improvement and resolution. They also demonstrated the transformational role employers can play in employees' digestive health and overall wellbeing by providing the program. Based on these results, all of the clients participating have chosen to contract with Oshi Health.

Oshi Health provides a company's employees and adult dependents access to virtual appointments with GI physicians and providers, licensed dietitians, and behavioral health specialists who all work collaboratively through care iterations, along with 24x7 phone and messaging support; food and symptom tracking; and coordination for in-person care when required for infusions, procedures, and more.

With Oshi, WTW clients will have easy access to digestive care that has been proven effective. Clients can contract directly with Oshi, or they can access it through select health plans thereby eliminating the need for a separate contract.

"Chronic digestive health conditions are a stigmatized, growing epidemic and a significant cost-driver for corporate America – and most importantly, a category marked by debilitating and prolonged suffering that is avoidable," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "We applaud WTW for prioritizing digestive health, and helping their employer clients realize the full scope of the addressable opportunity for cost savings with an effective digestive care program."

Oshi Health's hybrid, total GI approach has been validated by unique investments from both leading GI medical associations: the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) and the American College Gastroenterology (ACG). Clinical trial results recently presented at the ACG Annual 2023 Scientific Meeting demonstrated 98% patient satisfaction and 92% of members achieving symptom control while realizing $10,262 in all-cause medical cost savings per patient.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive health care experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit OshiHealth.com.

