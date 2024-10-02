Oshi Health Appoints Thyme Care CEO Robin Shah to Its Board of Directors

"As someone who has seen the impact of focusing on the patient to drive change within cancer care, I'm honored to join the board of directors at Oshi Health. As the importance of digestive health grows, Oshi Health is set to redefine the healthcare experience for GI patients nationwide," said Shah. Post this

Sam Holliday, CEO of Oshi Health, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Robin to our board. His success in innovating the oncology into a patient-centric, value-based care model makes him an invaluable addition to our mission. While every specialty has unique value levers, each faces similar challenges in driving change and aligning incentives for all stakeholders. Robin's insights have already accelerated our mission to provide accessible, clinically-proven GI care and continue driving innovation in virtual care."

Shah joins Oshi's board at a pivotal stage of growth, having achieved status as the first virtual GI center of excellence with national scale. As well, the company has built a workforce of six types of employed GI-specialized clinicians – physicians, physician associates and nurse practitioners, psychologists and social workers, and registered dietitians – and contracted with leading national and regional payers as an in-network provider.

"As someone who has seen the impact of focusing on the patient to drive change within cancer care, I'm honored to join the board of directors at Oshi Health. Sam and his team are transforming care for GI and digestive health with their patient-centered, virtual-first approach. As the importance of digestive health grows, Oshi Health is set to redefine the healthcare experience for GI patients nationwide," said Shah.

Before launching Thyme Care, Robin helped start a community oncology network called OneOncology, where he served as the chief development and marketing officer. Prior to OneOncology, Robin was an early employee at Flatiron Health focused on supporting and launching oncology provider-based solutions by leveraging real-world cancer data. Thyme Care is the third oncology-focused, venture- and private equity-backed company that Robin has been involved in from the ground up, as both Flatiron and OneOncology have had successful multi-billion dollar exits.

Gastrointestinal care is a widespread need with 25% of Americans living with a diagnosed GI condition and 2 out of 3 people experience digestive symptoms every week – and most struggle with the physical and emotional burdens of their chronic disease. It has emerged as one of the top-four most expensive conditions for employers and insurers, contributing to rising medical claim costs, largely because of the lack of access to effective whole-person interventions.

Data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, American Telemedicine Association, American College of Gastroenterology, and American Gastroenterological Association has shown that 92% of Oshi members achieve symptom control in less than four months. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient in six months driven by decreases in avoidable testing, procedures, ER visits, and medication utilization.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only national interdisciplinary GI medical practice, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

