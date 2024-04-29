Oshi Health Hires for Next Stage of Growth, with New Heads of Technology and Partnerships

"Martin and Nate are both incredibly determined problem solvers, grounded in creativity and tenacity to tackle the hardest problems in healthcare and scale access to evidence-based care – the way it should be delivered," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. Post this

Paulsen joins Oshi Health from a large national payer, where he developed the national virtual specialist care strategy and network – clinically validating, contracting, and overseeing virtual care programs across all major specialties. He previously designed and implemented consumer/patient experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic for a large national virtual only provider. Paulsen brings his expertise to help Oshi scale with health plans to improve access to virtual specialist care that members need, and to address the significant population health need and cost control opportunity with digestive health.

"Martin and Nate are both incredibly determined problem solvers, grounded in creativity and tenacity to tackle the hardest problems in healthcare and scale access to evidence-based care – the way it should be delivered," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "One of our goals from the outset was becoming an employer of choice, but what we're seeing now is the magnetic force of our mission as digestive health becomes an urgent category that employers and health plans are addressing."

Anderson and Paulsen join Oshi Health at a pivotal time of scale. Millions of Americans are gaining access to Oshi's care through their health insurance and employer benefits, fueled by the significant findings of Oshi's rigorous clinical trial and the awakening demand for better digestive health diagnosis, treatment and support. The clinical trial demonstrated that 92% of Oshi members achieve symptom control, often in less than four months, while achieving all-cause medical cost savings of $10,200 per patient in six months driven by decreases in avoidable testing, ER visits, and medication utilization.

"From a member's perspective, technology seamlessly enables convenient access to a complex clinical care team, to receive highly personalized, high-touch care that's coordinated and easy to navigate," said Anderson. "I'm excited to make this differentiated experience even better, and unleash the potential of this outstanding clinical team. Oshi's approach is desperately needed by millions of patients who've struggled through our healthcare system. I was once one of them, and understand the power of a care program that will equip them with tools and answers, help them get better, and end the suffering of millions."

Working in partnership with local in-person providers, Oshi speeds time to diagnosis, treatment, and symptom control. Today, more than 30 million Americans have access to Oshi's care through in-network, accountable contracts with Aetna, BCBS Massachusetts and other national and regional health plans.

"Having seen exceptional virtual care delivery across so many specialties, there's something truly special here at Oshi," said Paulsen. "Oshi's ability to get patients' symptoms under control, while decreasing the cost of care embodies what all of us in the healthcare industry are striving to achieve with value-based care. I am delighted to join Oshi and to use my background to work with health plans to make virtual GI care more accessible through their provider networks and to overcome the hurdles for virtual care in systems that were built around in-person care."

Oshi Health's virtual multidisciplinary digestive care model is transforming access and outcomes through high-touch, evidence-based, whole-person care — including often-neglected dietary and psychosocial interventions – as an in-network provider.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive health care experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit OshiHealth.com.

