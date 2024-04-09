Oshi Health Is Named a Top Innovator by Modern Healthcare

"Oshi Health is proving that everyone can win through new care models that shift dollars to preventive versus sick care, creating a virtuous flywheel effect that empowers clinicians, achieves better outcomes, relieves overwhelmed health systems, and delivers savings," said Sam Holliday, Oshi's CEO. Post this

"We are honored to be included in this year's class of Modern Healthcare Innovators," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "Oshi Health is proving that everyone can win through new care models that shift dollars to preventive versus sick care, creating a virtuous flywheel effect that empowers clinicians, provides more patients with better outcomes, relieves overwhelmed health systems, and delivers savings to employers and health plans."

Modern Healthcare's Innovators Awards recognize leaders and organizations driving innovation that improves care, achieves measurable results, and contributes to the clinical and financial goals of the organization. This focus on impact is critical as digestive health issues in America are widespread, with one in four people living with a diagnosed digestive health disease and roughly two-thirds struggling with some type of gut issue. It has emerged as one of the top three most expensive conditions for employers and insurers contributing to rising medical claims costs, in large part because of lack of access to effective multidisciplinary care.

As a virtual center of excellence for gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, Oshi Health provides total care for digestive health, delivering high-touch multidisciplinary care virtually. Working in partnership with local in-person providers, Oshi speeds time to diagnosis, treatment, and symptom control, helping 92% of its members achieve symptom control in an average of four months.

Oshi's care model and payment structure shifts how clinicians spend their time, unpacking symptom triggers, educating patients, and employing proven conservative digestive health interventions that effectively guide patients to symptom control. This approach also costs dramatically less than traditional treatments and interventions alone. In 2023, Oshi published data at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), American Telemedicine Association (ATA), and American College of Gastroenterology (AGA) annual meetings that documented $10,200 in all-cost medical cost savings per patient in just six months using this care protocol to reduce avoidable diagnostic testing, ER visits and medication use.

"By providing access to high-quality clinicians within days, Oshi serves as a pressure release valve for a system that suffers from months-long waitlists, limited support between patient visits, and frequent escalations to urgent and emergency care settings," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Oshi Health Chief Medical Officer. "In contrast, Oshi's approach gives our clinicians high-frequency touchpoints and time to unpack symptom triggers, educate members about their condition, and avoid escalations in costly care before they occur."

As it systematically works with health plans to transform reimbursement structures based on these results, Oshi is rapidly scaling access to its total digestive care, and democratizing clinically-proven multidisciplinary medical care that has been hard to access and rarely reimbursed. In 2023, Oshi expanded covered access to life-changing care to more than 30 million Americans (from 5 million at the beginning of 2023) through in-network, accountable contracts with Aetna, BCBS Massachusetts, and other national and regional health plans.

The full list of 2024 Innovators was announced on April 8, and is available to subscribers on ModernHealthcare.com.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hicks, Cosmo Public Relations, Inc for Oshi Health, 805-295-9455, [email protected], https://oshihealth.com/

SOURCE Cosmo Public Relations, Inc for Oshi Health