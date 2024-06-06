Oshi Health Joins Collective Health's Digital Health Hub to Offer Effective Digestive Health for Employers

"As the GI category heats up, we take pride in being the only GI virtual center of excellence providing care that's proven in a clinical trial to drive improved access, satisfaction, outcomes and quality of life while also reducing total cost of care," said Sam Holliday, Oshi co-founder and CEO. Post this

Delivering transformative outcomes through high-touch, evidence-based whole-person care – including often-neglected dietary and psychosocial interventions – Oshi delivers total GI care, speeding time to diagnosis, treatment, and symptom control. Today, more than 30 million Americans have access to Oshi's care through in-network, accountable contracts with Aetna, BCBS Massachusetts, and other national and regional health plans.

"We are excited to join The Partner Collective to better support benefits leaders with trusted, effective GI care as part of their overall benefits strategy," said Sam Holliday, Oshi co-founder and CEO. "As the GI category heats up and drives an explosion of new entrants promising solutions, it can be confusing for benefits administrators to determine the best virtual care options with clinical validity and scalability. We take pride in being the only GI virtual center of excellence providing care that's proven in a clinical trial to drive improved access, satisfaction, outcomes and quality of life while also reducing total cost of care."

The Partner Collective empowers benefits administrators to evaluate and compare a broad range of digital health solutions all in one place. Available through the Collective Health website, the platform provides detailed information on a wide variety of digital health partners and includes helpful search filters based on decision-making criteria such as pricing model, clinical model, and depth of integration with Collective Health's own platform.

The Partner Collective makes it simple and seamless to deploy Oshi's revolutionary program on behalf of employees suffering from a wide range of digestive health issues, across all acuity levels. With superior clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction scores, in-network provider status with the nation's major insurers, and tens of thousands of dollars in recorded savings per patient through avoided tests and care escalations, Oshi's approach as a true medical clinic exemplifies next-generation, value-based specialty care.

Visit Oshi Health's profile: https://collectivehealth.com/partner-collective/oshi-health/

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that brings together medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into an integrated solution that better enables employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping control costs and improve outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has additional offices in Lehi, UT, and Plano, TX. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

