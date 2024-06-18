Oshi Health Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"Our patients' expressions of hope, appreciation, and life-changing outcomes fuel everything we do," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. Post this

"We are proud to be recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "By creating an inclusive and empowering culture, we've attracted exceptional clinicians who can practice at the top of their license, in turn delivering a superior patient experience. Our patients' expressions of hope, appreciation, and life-changing outcomes fuel everything we do."

Oshi Health's virtual multidisciplinary digestive care clinic – including often-neglected dietary and gut-brain interventions – is proven to help 92% of patients achieve symptom control in under four months. Its value-based specialty care model gives clinicians the time to unpack the root causes of illness, to iterate and educate, and help patients come to understand their symptom triggers and achieve sustainable symptom control and relief.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

This is the fifth award Oshi has received for its workplace culture. Modern Healthcare (2023 and 2024) and BuiltIn (2023 and 2024) have also recognized Oshi as a Best Place to Work.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

