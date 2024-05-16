Oshi Health Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2024

"An extraordinary patient experience is inextricably tied to an extraordinary clinician experience," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "We're delivering a care experience that people have always wanted. For many, being part of our mission is really a career opportunity of a lifetime." Post this

"An extraordinary patient experience is inextricably tied to an extraordinary clinician experience. In our case, our amazing clinical team gets to practice at the top of their licenses, witness the health transformation of their patients, work as a collaborative multidisciplinary team, and contribute to our empowered and inclusive culture," said Sam Holliday, Oshi Health CEO. "We're delivering a care experience that people have always wanted. For many, being part of our mission is really a career opportunity of a lifetime."

The Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in healthcare nationwide through extensive employee surveys. At a time of widespread clinician burnout, the program recognizes the organizations creating environments marked by high employee engagement, satisfaction and retention.

"With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent," noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success."

Oshi Health's virtual multidisciplinary digestive care clinic – including often-neglected dietary and gut-brain interventions – is proven to help patients achieve symptom control in under four months. Its value-based specialty care model gives clinicians the time to unpack the root causes of illness, to iterate and educate, and help patients come to understand their symptom triggers and achieve sustainable symptom control and relief. Oshi members demonstrate high levels of engagement through the program – averaging 10 appointments with their care team – and consistently report feeling seen and heard, and that they no longer need to be the quarterback of their own care.

The impact of Oshi's care was quantified in a rigorous clinical trial that demonstrated 98% member satisfaction while achieving savings of $6,724 per patient in GI-related costs, and $10,292 per patient in all-cause healthcare costs after 6 months in the program. Patients also reported 1.3 fewer missed workdays per month and demonstrated lower healthcare utilization including a 64% reduction in GI-related emergency department visits.

Oshi Health is extending this capability as a pressure release valve for local gastroenterology practices as well, through hybrid collaborative care partnerships. Patients access high-touch multidisciplinary care through the convenience of telehealth, and practice capacity is optimized for necessary in-person care.

Oshi Health is a completely redesigned digestive health care experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to http://www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

