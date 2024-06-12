Oshi Health, the Nation's First and Only Virtual GI Center of Excellence, Announces 50 State Milestone

"From the beginning, our vision was to scale access to care that millions of Americans nationwide need, bringing center-of-excellence quality GI care to them – wherever they are," said Sam Holliday, Co-founder & CEO of Oshi Health. Post this

Oshi Health provides convenient, effective, patient-centered care from board-certified GI physicians and multidisciplinary specialists who diagnose and treat all digestive symptoms and GI conditions. As the only nationwide virtual GI center of excellence, Oshi employs clinicians in six GI-focused specialties – with teams currently licensed in 41 states and Washington D.C., and imminently, nationwide.

With appointments available within days, Oshi surrounds patients with a dedicated multidisciplinary care team – including advanced practice providers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists, and care coordinators, overseen by board-certified gastroenterologists – who work in collaboration with each other and in partnership with local gastroenterologists and primary care providers. Oshi patients can access unlimited virtual visits and messaging support with their care team until they understand their symptom triggers and gain the knowledge, tools, and optimal treatment plan to control their symptoms.

"We're scaling an entirely new way of treating GI conditions by a clinical workforce that has never before existed under one virtual roof. That doesn't happen overnight, but we've been committed to doing the right thing – even when it's hard because of entrenched systems – to democratize access to our multidisciplinary care covered by insurance," said Randy Forman, Oshi's Chief Commercial Officer. "Non-clinical solutions rooted in coaching or self-guided content could be instantly available nationwide because there are no medical licensure requirements, but cannot diagnose or treat, and as such aren't likely to guide patients to the answers they seek. The complexity of gastrointestinal conditions demands proven clinical interventions by specialized clinicians practicing at the top of their licenses to drive real outcomes and savings – which takes time, effort and investment to get it right."

Gastrointestinal health is a widespread issue in America, with 2 out of 3 people living with a digestive disease or disorder and most struggling with the physical and emotional burdens of their chronic disease. It has emerged as one of the top three most expensive conditions for employers and insurers, contributing to rising medical claim costs, largely because of the lack of access to effective whole-person interventions.

Data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, American Telemedicine Association, American College of Gastroenterology, and American Gastroenterological Association has shown that 92% of Oshi members achieve symptom control in less than four months. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient in six months driven by decreases in avoidable testing, procedures, ER visits, and medication utilization.

"Building our own multidisciplinary clinical team is the bedrock of our outcomes," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Oshi Health Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "This allows us to align incentives, maintain quality, and drive appropriate utilization. Our employed clinicians' collective training, past experience, and Oshi case volume across the spectrum of GI disorders and acuity unlocks a level of care that is not possible in other digital GI solutions which outsource any licensed medical care. Oshi's in-house clinical team also enables a more seamless care collaboration experience for community gastroenterologists and primary care providers, as they are able to speak with licensed clinicians and share data as they would with any provider in the network. Oshi has built very strong relationships with leading GI groups across the country to drive outcomes, improve access, and reduce the burden of non-billable services on community practices."

Individuals covered by eligible commercial insurance plans can access Oshi Health's services as part of their healthcare benefits. Direct pay options are also available. For more information about Oshi Health and its care or to see if Oshi is a covered provider with your insurance, please visit oshihealth.com and click "Get Started".

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

