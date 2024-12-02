Oshi Health Welcomes Rebecca Bennett as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Network Operations

"Digestive health is finally getting the attention it deserves, yet so many patients, continue to suffer in silence. Oshi's innovative, multidisciplinary approach is making a real difference in patients' lives," said Rebecca Bennett. Post this

Bennett's healthcare career has been defined by a commitment to making care more accessible, especially for women and other underserved populations. Before joining Oshi Health, she led health system and provider partnerships at Noom, where she built alliances with provider organizations to promote healthier lifestyles. She played a similar role at Midi Health, where she helped build comprehensive partnerships that expanded women's health services with some of the largest health systems in the country. Prior, she held multiple leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, including leading the payer strategy for the company's first commercial cell therapy, CARVYKTI.

"I'm thrilled to join Oshi Health and contribute to a mission that is both professionally and personally meaningful to me," said Bennett. "Digestive health is finally getting the attention it deserves, yet so many patients, particularly women, continue to suffer in silence. Oshi's innovative, multidisciplinary approach is making a real difference in patients' lives by providing integrated, personalized care that addresses the root causes of GI issues. I'm excited to work closely with GI clinics, health systems, and other organizations around the country to improve both the patient and provider experience."

Bennett's passion for building and leading high-performing collaborative teams began during her distinguished service in the U.S. Navy, where she spent over a decade as a helicopter pilot, experimental test pilot, program manager, operations/quality leader, and people leader. Her military background honed her leadership skills and her operational excellence aptitude—a skill set she now brings to Oshi Health to support its continued growth.

Sameer Berry, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Oshi Health, added, "Local GI practices and health systems are facing mounting systemic challenges; partnerships for virtual collaborative care is a rare opportunity to address so many of them – to benefit the health of the practice and the health of patients. Hybrid care is the path forward, and Rebecca's unique experiences in building collaborative physician partnerships will help us accelerate sustainable change in GI care."

Bennett joins Oshi Health at a pivotal time as the company scales as the first and only virtual GI center of excellence with national reach and broad insurance coverage. By integrating high-touch virtual care with local health systems and GI physician practices, Oshi Health is delivering clinically proven, high-quality GI care that reduces costs while improving patient outcomes. Hybrid collaborative care can also significantly impact patient access while expanding practice and health system capacity for necessary in-person care.

Demand for gastrointestinal care is growing, with 2 out of 3 Americans experiencing digestive symptoms every week and the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer screening age in younger populations. These contribute to mounting access challenges for comprehensive GI care. Meanwhile, digestive health has emerged as one of the top four most expensive conditions for employers and insurers, with rising medical claim costs, largely because of the lack of access to effective whole-person interventions from registered dietitians and gut-brain specialists.

Data published at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, American Telemedicine Association, American College of Gastroenterology, and American Gastroenterological Association has shown that 92% of Oshi members achieve symptom control in less than four months. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient over six months because of decreases in avoidable imaging, ER visits, and medication utilization.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only virtual GI center of excellence, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

