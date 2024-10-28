Oshi Health's Christie Morrison Wins American College of Gastroenterology Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Award for Clinical Excellence

"Christie's contributions to Oshi Health exemplify the impact that advanced practice providers can have on transforming access to high-quality GI care," said Dr. Sameer Berry, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Oshi Health. Post this

The ACG APP Award for Clinical Excellence is a distinguished accolade reserved for exceptional nurse practitioners and physician associates who are members of the American College of Gastroenterology and have showcased substantial achievements in the field of GI. Their achievements encompass a wide range of areas, including practice expertise, leadership, mentoring, and collaborative endeavors that have a discernible impact at the state, regional, national, or international level.

As a member of the APP leadership team at Oshi Health, Morrison plays an instrumental role in Oshi's innovative collaborative multidisciplinary care model. Her day-to-day work makes it possible for patients to access a specialized team of clinicians for comprehensive care that delivers lasting symptom relief, faster. She is also an enthusiastic educator, sharing her deep expertise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) management, chronic care management, and evidence-based practices that reduce the burden of GI diseases both with the internal Oshi team as well as at medical conferences across the country.

Morrison's achievements serve as a testament to the significant role GI-focused advanced practice providers play in improving patient outcomes and experience within hybrid collaborative care teams. A linchpin of Oshi's integrated care team, she reflects Oshi's core value of accountability to the patient, as its multidisciplinary care teams collaborate and iterate to get to the root cause of symptoms and empower personalized knowledge to manage them. Her contributions have been pivotal in Oshi's mission to close existing gaps in GI diagnosis and care delivery.

"Having my work recognized for clinical excellence is really quite an honor. I attribute this award to having amazing mentors throughout my career and witnessing the compassion they share for patients," said Morrison. "My experiences and training have positioned me to make an impact, and here at Oshi, I am able to practice alongside amazing fellow clinicians. My dedication to GI patients fuels my daily mission to drive new standards for excellence in GI in both telehealth and traditional practice."

Digestive health issues cover a wide-ranging set of symptoms and conditions that affect 1 in 4 working age adults in America. Unmanaged digestive symptoms are the #1 cause of emergency department treat-and-release visits. Escalating costs have made it a top four cost driver for employers and payers alike.

Research published at the 2023 ACG Annual Conference showed that patients reported 98% satisfaction with Oshi's virtual multidisciplinary care program, and 92% reported symptom improvement. This clinical trial also demonstrated that Oshi's care resulted in total medical cost savings of $10,292 per patient in six months, driven by lower healthcare utilization including a 64% reduction in GI-related emergency department visits.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. Launched in 2020, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit http://www.oshihealth.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Hicks, Cosmo Public Relations, Inc. for Oshi Health, 805-295-9455, [email protected], https://oshihealth.com/

SOURCE Oshi Health