Osimertinib With Savolitinib Demonstrates Stronger Efficacy Than Osimertinib Alone in Patients Who Do Not Respond Well to EGFR-TKIs Therapy

"Osimertinib with savolitinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile, and with these results, has the potential to provide a novel first-line treatment option for patients who do not respond well to EGFR-TKIs therapy."-- Jin-Ji Yang, Guangdong Lung Cancer Institute, China. Post this

Professor Yang and his colleagues theorized that osimertinib in combination with savolitinib, a selective MET inhibitor as first-line treatment, may improve efficacy and overcome MET-driven primary resistance in these patients.

The FLOWERS trial was established as a prospective, two-arm, randomized, multicenter study which enrolled 44 patients--23 were randomized to receive 80 mg qd of oral osimertinib alone (cohort 1) and 21 patients received 80 mg qd of osimertinib with 300 mg bid of savolitinib (cohort 2). Median follow up was 8.2 months, and the primary endpoint was objective response rate. The secondary endpoints included disease control rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival (OS), safety and tolerability.

MET overexpression is defined by IHC 3+ in ≥ 75% of tumor cells.

The criteria of MET amp are MET gene copy number (GCN) ≥5 and/or MET/CEP7

ratio ≥2 by tissue FISH or MET GCN≥5 by tissue NGS.

Professor Yang reported that the objective response rate in cohort 1 and cohort 2 were 60.9% (95%CI, 38.5-80.3%) and 90.5% (95% CI, 69.6-98.8%), respectively, with disease control rate of 87% (95% CI, 66.4-97.2%) and 95.2% (95% CI,76.2-99.9%), respectively. The median duration of response was 8.4 months and 18.6 months, respectively, and is not yet mature.

"Osimertinib with savolitinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile, and with these results, has the potential to provide a novel first-line treatment option for patients who do not respond well to EGFR-TKIs therapy," Professor Yang reported.

About the IASLC:

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) is the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes more than 10,000 lung cancer specialists across all disciplines in over 100 countries, forming a global network working together to conquer lung and thoracic cancers worldwide. The association also publishes the Journal of Thoracic Oncology, the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. Visit http://www.iaslc.org for more information.

About the WCLC:

The World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, attracting nearly 7,000 researchers, physicians and specialists from more than 100 countries. The goal is to increase awareness, collaboration and understanding of lung cancer, and to help participants implement the latest developments across the globe. The conference will cover a wide range of disciplines and unveil several research studies and clinical trial results. For more information, visit https://wclc2024.iaslc.org.

Media Contact

Chris Martin, IASLC, 6306702745, [email protected], www.iaslc.org

SOURCE IASLC