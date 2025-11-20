Osirys Mendez Elevates Her Influence as a Visionary Interior Designer with Prestigious Publications and Prominent Speaking Engagements

Osirys Mendez, Founder and Visionary of the luxury boutique interior design firm MVM Design, continues to shape the design landscape with a series of high-profile recognitions and appearances.

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osirys Mendez, Founder and Visionary of the luxury boutique interior design firm MVM Design, continues to shape the design landscape with a series of high-profile recognitions and appearances. Her firm's design insights were featured in Modern Escapes Miami, highlighting her influence within the luxury design space. Building on this recognition, she will be featured as an authority in interior design in the Book of Rockstar Leaders during an exclusive Champagne & Caviar Yacht Event. Mendez is also a featured speaker at Bloomingdale's, where she shares her design expertise for the launch of Bloomingdale's new Home Department. To add to these milestones, she is the featured cover of lifestyle publication Somos La Revista.

Current projects include Dolce by Wyndham, a LEED-certified boutique hotel in the Miami Beach Art Deco District, coming soon. Just steps away, Mendez and her team completed Uma House by Yurbban. They are also renovating the Beach Club, Tennis Center, and restaurants at the renowned Ocean Club on the island of Key Biscayne.

Her work goes beyond design, guiding projects from concept to completion and curating materials, finishes, and furnishings sourced directly from partner factories in the U.S. and Europe. With projects spanning Miami, Boston, Canada, the Caribbean, and beyond, Mendez delivers the same tailored approach to properties worldwide. She has also been involved in Design on a Dime initiatives, reflecting her belief that beautiful, thoughtful design should be both aspirational and accessible.

Mendez brings a luxury perspective with a global outlook. Her design style is highly curated, refined, and aspirational, yet her approachable personality allows her to connect with a wide range of audiences. This unique balance enables her to translate luxury concepts into ideas that feel both inspirational for high-net-worth clients and attainable for broader lifestyle audiences.

This balance of luxury vision, global perspective, and approachable expertise makes Mendez an ideal guest for television appearances, industry panels, brand collaborations, and design-focused conferences. Whether speaking on the future of boutique hotel design, the art of curating luxury interiors, or practical ways everyday audiences can elevate their homes, Mendez brings both authority and relatability to the conversation.

About Mendez Vela Design Collection

Founded by Visionary Osirys Mendez, alongside Co-Owner and Head Designer Sabrina Vela and Architectural Designer Adam Medal, MVM Design (Mendez Vela Design Collection) is a boutique interior design firm acclaimed for its artistry, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to community. Serving clients in Miami and internationally, the brand is recognized for merging creativity with timeless elegance to create inspiring, enduring spaces.

