OSM Worldwide Achieves CarbonNeutral® Company Certification

"Achieving CarbonNeutral company certification for the fifth year marks an important milestone. We recognize the role we play in the supply chain and remain committed to operating in a way that reduces environmental impact without compromising performance." James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide Post this

This certification reflects OSM Worldwide's commitment to measuring, reducing and offsetting its carbon emissions across operations. It shows the company is taking meaningful action to address its environmental impact while supporting broader sustainability goals within the logistics industry.

"Achieving CarbonNeutral company certification for the fifth year marks an important milestone," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "We recognize the role we play in the supply chain and remain committed to operating in a way that reduces environmental impact without compromising performance."

To obtain this certification, OSM Worldwide partnered with Climate Impact Partners, specialists in carbon market solutions for climate action, to conduct an independent assessment of its greenhouse gas emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3. This comprehensive evaluation covered a broad range of sources, including heating, fuel, electricity, waste management, freight, business travel and capital goods.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor averaging three-day delivery for shipments. The company harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize shipping processes, ensuring packages are delivered quickly, reliably and cost-effectively. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, it builds scalable solutions that enhance results. Ranked among the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#28 in 2025), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM Worldwide creates lasting client relationships. Its consultative approach emphasizes partnership and collaborative decision-making, driving mutual growth and success. Headquartered in Glendale Heights, Ill., with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 27 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 60 countries. Through dedicated partnerships with projects and clients, Climate Impact Partners has already enabled the reduction or removal of more than 150 million tCO2e. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

Learn more at climateimpact.com.

About CarbonNeutral certification

CarbonNeutral certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality technical carbon neutral action. The CarbonNeutral Protocol is a publicly available document that sets out the requirements for companies to achieve CarbonNeutral certification. It is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice.

Find out more at: carbonneutral.com.

Media Contact

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 8152725302, [email protected], www.osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide