OSM Worldwide achieves CarbonNeutral® company certification for the third year

"All the projects we are supporting are independently verified and have a real and positive impact on the climate." James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide Post this

From using data to optimize operational efficiencies, to a concerted company-wide effort to minimize energy consumption and usage, OSM works hard to reduce its carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to renew our CarbonNeutral certification for the third year in a row," said James Kelley, president of OSM. "We work with Climate Impact Partners because they are experts in this sector with over 25 years' experience. All the projects we are supporting are independently verified and have a real and positive impact on the climate."

Emily Mileski, senior account executive at Climate Impact Partners, explained, "We work with leading organizations to deliver action on climate change and create a more sustainable world. Our coordinated approach helps organizations like OSM address their environmental impacts through high-quality carbon market solutions that also deliver a positive impact on nature and local communities."

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in 2 to 5 days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#40 in 2023) as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 13 consecutive years (#2,649 in 2023), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S.

For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can't yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

Find out more at: climateimpact.com

About CarbonNeutral certification

CarbonNeutral certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality technical carbon neutral action. The CarbonNeutral Protocol is a publicly available document that sets out the requirements for companies to achieve CarbonNeutral certification. It is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice.

Find out more at: carbonneutral.com

Media Contact

Christine Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 (815) 272-5302, [email protected], osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide