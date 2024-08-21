OSM Worldwide Announces Carrier Partnership with ConnectShip

"This collaboration offers our customers the opportunity for seamless and direct data integration through ConnectShip's shipping software, ensuring ease of use and quick onboarding." Rob Glover, vice president of sales, OSM Worldwide Post this

"This collaboration offers our customers the opportunity for seamless and direct data integration through ConnectShip's shipping software, ensuring ease of use and quick onboarding. It provides another level of value by saving our customers time and enabling them to focus on what matters most—their business," stated Vice President of Sales at OSM Worldwide, Rob Glover. Bruce Sale, director of business operations at ConnectShip added, "We're excited to partner with OSM Worldwide to provide new opportunities for efficient processing and deliveries, both for domestic and international shipping."

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in two to five days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#31 in 2024), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

About ConnectShip

Since 1980, ConnectShip has established itself as a leading provider of multi-carrier shipping software with a focus on simplifying complex shipping operations. Its on-premise and cloud solutions have been widely adopted by medium to enterprise businesses across industries. ConnectShip solutions integrate with nearly any business system, such as warehouse management (WMS), transportation management (TMS), enterprise resource planning (ERP), order management, and e-commerce, using industry standard interfaces to provide a centralized platform for managing shipping activities. ConnectShip solutions support a wide array of services, including mail, small package, LTL, and air freight, from carriers such as UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, and many others. With a comprehensive software suite, ConnectShip helps streamline shipping operations, optimize costs, and deliver exceptional customer service while empowering businesses with control in their shipping processes.

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 (815) 272-5302

