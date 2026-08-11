OSM Worldwide Celebrates 15 Years on the Inc. 5000 List

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the 15th time is a tremendous honor. It's a direct reflection of the discipline, agility and relentless dedication our team brings every single day." Gaston Curk, CEO, OSM Worldwide Post this

For more than two decades, OSM Worldwide has evolved alongside the eCommerce industry, continually enhancing its network and capabilities to meet changing customer expectations. That focus on innovation and operational excellence has fueled the company's long-term success and created measurable value for clients.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the 15th time is a tremendous honor," said Gaston Curk, CEO of OSM Worldwide. "It's a direct reflection of the discipline, agility and relentless dedication our team brings every single day. In an industry that never stands still, we've built our reputation by constantly adapting to support our clients' needs — and we'll never stop raising the standard for the services we provide."

The Inc. 5000 ranks America's fastest-growing private companies based on three years of revenue growth. Companies included on the list represent some of the nation's most successful independent businesses, driving innovation, creating jobs and making meaningful contributions to the U.S. economy.

"We've never measured success by a single milestone," Curk said. "Recognition like this is especially meaningful because it reflects years of building lasting relationships with our clients and earning their trust. We're proud of how far we've come and excited about what lies ahead. It's truly an honor to be included among so many outstanding companies."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: inc.com/inc5000.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor averaging three-day delivery for shipments. The company harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize shipping processes, ensuring packages are delivered quickly and cost-effectively. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, it builds scalable solutions that enhance delivery results. OSM Worldwide has demonstrated sustained growth throughout its history, earning a place on the Inc. 5000 15 times, including a No. 4759 ranking in 2026, and appearing on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for more than a decade. Headquartered in Chicago, with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 8152725302, [email protected], www.osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide