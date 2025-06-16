OSM Worldwide Climbs Three Spots on Crain's Fast 50 List in 2025

"At the heart of our success is a commitment to partnership and innovation. We work closely with our customers to tailor solutions that address their unique challenges." James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide Post this

President of OSM Worldwide, James Kelley, said, "At the heart of our success is a commitment to partnership and innovation. We work closely with our customers to tailor solutions that address their unique challenges. Our team's creativity and dedication enable us to consistently raise the bar in delivery performance and customer satisfaction."

To view the full list of 2025 Fast 50 honorees, visit Crain's Chicago Business.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor offering two- to five-day delivery for 98% of all shipments. OSM harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize middle-mile processes. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, packages are delivered quickly, reliably and cost-effectively. Ranked among the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#28 in 2025), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM builds client relationships that last. Its consultative approach emphasizes partnership and collaborative decision-making, driving mutual growth and success. Headquartered in Glendale Heights, Ill., with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

