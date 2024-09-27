OSM Worldwide Honored with Prestigious Best Workplace Awards

"We take great pride in fostering a work environment that attracts and retains outstanding talent. These awards are a great reflection of our collective efforts." James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide Post this

In addition to this honor, OSM Worldwide also ranked #24 among small and mid-size companies on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ list, further underscoring the company's dedication to employee experience and overall job satisfaction.

"OSM understands the value of these certifications and is particularly proud of these awards," said Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources at OSM Worldwide. "In the past 12 months, we have added more than 100 new employees to our workforce while carefully maintaining our company culture. In fact, 90% of employees surveyed said OSM is a great place to work, compared to the national average of 57%." James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide, added, "We take great pride in fostering a work environment that attracts and retains outstanding talent. These awards are a great reflection of our collective efforts."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that OSM Worldwide stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago designation is highly competitive and is directly related to survey feedback from employees about their workplace experience. To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago, Great Place To Work collected nearly 50,000 confidential responses from employees at eligible companies. Noteworthy survey results from OSM Worldwide include that 94% of employees said they felt welcomed when joining the company, 93% reported being proud to tell others they work at OSM, and 92% said executives fully embody the company's best characteristics.

Learn more about the culture, benefits and career opportunities at OSM Worldwide by visiting osmworldwide.com/careers/culture-benefits.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in two to five days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#31 in 2024), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

Media Contact

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 (815) 272-5302, [email protected], www.osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide