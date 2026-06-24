OSM Worldwide Named One of Chicago's Best Workplaces on Fortune's 2026 List

"Being recognized as one of Chicago's best workplaces is especially rewarding because it comes directly from the people who have helped build OSM's culture and drive its success" Post this

"Being recognized as one of Chicago's best workplaces is especially rewarding because it comes directly from the people who have helped build OSM's culture and drive its success," said Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources. "Our employees are the strength behind our company, and we're committed to creating an environment where they can grow, contribute and build meaningful careers."

At OSM Worldwide, investing in employees is more than a philosophy. Through professional development opportunities, competitive benefits and a collaborative culture, the company empowers team members to succeed and advance their careers. Those efforts continue to shape a workplace culture recognized among the best in Chicago.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor averaging three-day delivery for shipments. The company harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize shipping processes, ensuring packages are delivered quickly and cost-effectively. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, it builds scalable solutions that enhance delivery results. OSM Worldwide has demonstrated sustained growth throughout its history, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years and the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list for more than a decade. Headquartered in Chicago, with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients.

For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

Media Contact

Christine Kelley, OSM Worldwide, 1 847-233-9999, [email protected], osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide