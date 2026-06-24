OSM Worldwide Named One of Chicago's Best Workplaces on Fortune's 2026 List

Recognition Reflects a Culture Built on Trust, Growth and Employee Success
CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSM Worldwide, a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor, today announced it has been ranked No. 7 among small- and medium-sized companies on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ 2026 list.
The Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago list acknowledges organizations that create exceptional workplace experiences. For the 2026 rankings, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place to Work® to analyze confidential survey feedback from more than 60,000 U.S. employees. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place to Work Certified™ and headquartered in the Chicago region.
"Being recognized as one of Chicago's best workplaces is especially rewarding because it comes directly from the people who have helped build OSM's culture and drive its success," said Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources. "Our employees are the strength behind our company, and we're committed to creating an environment where they can grow, contribute and build meaningful careers."
At OSM Worldwide, investing in employees is more than a philosophy. Through professional development opportunities, competitive benefits and a collaborative culture, the company empowers team members to succeed and advance their careers. Those efforts continue to shape a workplace culture recognized among the best in Chicago.
About OSM Worldwide
OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor averaging three-day delivery for shipments. The company harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize shipping processes, ensuring packages are delivered quickly and cost-effectively. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, it builds scalable solutions that enhance delivery results. OSM Worldwide has demonstrated sustained growth throughout its history, earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years and the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list for more than a decade. Headquartered in Chicago, with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients.
For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.
Media Contact
Christine Kelley, OSM Worldwide, 1 847-233-9999, [email protected], osmworldwide.com
SOURCE OSM Worldwide
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