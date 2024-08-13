OSM Worldwide Recognized on Inc. 5000 List as Top Privately Held Company for 14th Consecutive Year

"This remarkable milestone underscores the daily hard work of our team, the trust and loyalty of our clients and our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the shipping industry." James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide Post this

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the 14th year in a row," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "This remarkable milestone underscores the daily hard work of our team, the trust and loyalty of our clients and our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in the shipping industry. We appreciate the support we've received and look forward to many future successes in this exciting, evolving industry."

Foundational to OSM's success in a dynamic market are customized shipping solutions, adaptability and forward-thinking strategies. Its consistent recognition on the Inc. 5000 list shows the efficacy of these capabilities.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in two to five days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#31 in 2024), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.

Media Contact

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 (815) 272-5302, [email protected], www.osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide