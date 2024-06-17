OSM Worldwide Secures Spot on Crain's 2024 Fast 50 List with Impressive Growth

"Our commitment to personalized service and innovative solutions keeps pushing our company forward, transforming challenges into opportunities," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "We're thankful to have a great team, as well as great customers, and look forward to what is to come." Post this

This prestigious recognition complements the Crain's Largest Privately Held Company award (#131) received in April. More than 340 companies were ranked based on their annual revenue and employee growth, and OSM was honored to be included on the list again.

"The dedication of our exceptional employees fuels our consistent year-over-year revenue growth. Our commitment to personalized service and innovative solutions keeps pushing our company forward, transforming challenges into opportunities," said James Kelley, president of OSM Worldwide. "We're thankful to have a great team, as well as great customers, and look forward to what is to come."

The complete list of Crain's Chicago Business 2024 Fast 50 companies can be found at https://www.chicagobusiness.com/fast-50/chicagos-fastest-growing-companies-2024.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel shipper delivering 98% of all shipments in 2 to 5 days. Ranked one of the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#31 in 2024), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 13 consecutive years (#2,649 in 2023), OSM is delivering more for clients through agile decision-making and a performance culture that advocates for their business growth and success. A proud CarbonNeutral® certified company, OSM is committed to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. Headquartered just west of Chicago (Glendale Heights, Ill.) with additional facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide provides eCommerce and DTC package delivery to every address in the U.S. For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.

Media Contact

Chris Casey, OSM Worldwide, 1 (815) 272-5302, [email protected], www.osmworldwide.com

SOURCE OSM Worldwide